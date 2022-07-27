Inhabit IQ Names New Vacation Division Leaders

Donna Goudie Joins as Managing Director and Brady Stump Takes on Dual Role

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit IQ, a software company serving residential and vacation property management industries, announced today that travel industry executive Donna Goudie will oversee the company's Vacation division, while RentalGuardian CEO Brady Stump will serve as Director of Vacation Rental Strategy.

As Managing Director, Goudie will work across the Vacation division to drive strategic initiatives and client advocacy programs designed to accelerate the future of vacation rental technology and deliver greater value to the vacation rental industry. Goudie has more than two decades of experience in travel and hospitality technology, most recently as Chief Operating Officer at Cendyn. Prior to that, she spent nearly 20 years in a variety of leadership roles with Amadeus, spanning operations, services, learning, sales, research and development.

"Donna has an agile mindset, a people-first approach, and a passion for customer satisfaction, combined with a proven track record of operational excellence. Brady has built his career on outstanding service to property owners, managers, and travelers, and is well respected within the vacation industry," said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit IQ. "We'll lean on their insights and expertise as we continue to develop innovative, best-in-class products and programs for our vacation rental clients."

"It's an exciting time to join a thriving company like Inhabit, especially with the current post-pandemic travel resurgence," said Goudie. "Inhabit's Vacation division arms short-term rental companies with software solutions to help them manage all aspects of their business and achieve greater success."

As CEO and co-founder of RentalGuardian, a leading travel and property protection service, Stump brings more than a dozen years of experience to his expanded role. He will continue in his current post leading RentalGuardian while taking on the additional responsibilities of helping shape Inhabit's vacation rental strategy.

Stump added, "More travel means busier, growing vacation rental businesses, and our mission is to use our technology to help those companies scale and succeed. I'm thrilled for the opportunity to deliver even greater value to the vacation rental sector which is such a vital part of a healthy economy."

The duo will collaborate with Inhabit's Government Affairs Director Scott Leggat to advocate for vacation rental professionals.

About Inhabit IQ

Inhabit IQ is a software company serving the residential and vacation property management industries. Its strategic partnerships deliver best-in-class software solutions and services while fostering innovation and collaboration with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry leaders. The company believes that property managers should have the opportunity to choose platforms that best support their business goals and benefit from strategic partnerships across their ecosystem. Inhabit IQ has several private equity partners, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Greater Sum Ventures and PSG, that are committed to helping support the Company's commitment to property management software innovation. To learn more, visit InhabitIQ.com.

