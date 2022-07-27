Michiganders Are Not Gambling Online As Much As People From New Jersey, For Now

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from the first half of 2022 are in and according to gambling revenue numbers released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Michigan Gaming Control Board, compiled by OddsSeeker.com: NJ online casino & poker sites generated $814,519,523 in revenue versus $757,024,184 for Michigan online casino & poker sites in the first half of 2022.

Adjusted for population

New Jersey : $87.89 Gambling Revenue per capita (9,267,130 population - 2021 Est . Census.gov)

Michigan : $75.31 Gambling Revenue per capita (10,050,811 population - 2021 Est . Census.gov)

While online gambling is relatively new to Michigan (started in January 2021 compared to Nov 2013 for New Jersey), the rapid growth of the industry exposes incredible pent-up demand that likely exists across many states where online gambling is yet to be legalized.

"Based on the year over year growth trajectory for New Jersey, since inception, it seems clear that Michigan will inevitably pass New Jersey in online gambling revenues and become the largest and most important betting and iGaming market in America." said Frank Weber, Sports Editor at OddsSeeker.com

NJ online casino sites set a new revenue record of $140,655,053 in March '22 which helped them stay ahead of Michigan online casinos in the first 6 months of 2022. And while the revenue between the states remains neck-and-neck, it's good to note that both states' revenues have contracted over the past two months.

With an economic downfall looming and the summer lull in full effect, it's no surprise revenues continue to fall. The question that still remains is; will online gambling sites continue to grow throughout the year, especially with Football season gearing to kick-off shortly?

New Jersey and Michigan Online Casino Revenue by The Numbers – 1st Half 2022 ($ In Millions)

Here is the full breakdown for New Jersey and Michigan online casino revenue for the first half of 2022:

New Jersey Online Gambling Revenue (H1 2022)

Licensee June May April March February January Borgata $40,542,945 $42,587,342 $39,928,794 $41,362,030 $37,831,314 $39,108,303 Golden Nugget Atlantic City $35,705,464 $34,603,763 $38,142,387 $38,280,684 $34,560,269 $36,485,877 Resorts Atlantic City $28,086,670 $29,790,063 $29,136,201 $30,844,754 $29,902,791 $33,023,836 Caesars Atlantic City $9,376,577 $9,660,690 $9,413,282 $10,364,996 $10,066,088 $10,045,743 Tropicana Atlantic City $6,984,352 $8,036,004 $9,086,897 $9,933,592 $9,099,668 $9,627,849 Hard Rock Atlantic City $6,014,254 $5,781,870 $6,530,176 $5,719,362 $6,045,686 $6,447,054 Bally's Atlantic City $4,076,804 $3,357,262 $2,967,824 $2,349,866 $1,349,525 $1,907,261 Ocean $2,351,737 $2,199,468 $1,677,837 $1,799,769 $1,120,750 $1,203,793 Total $133,138,803 $136,016,462 $136,883,398 $140,655,053 $129,976,091 $137,849,716













Grand Total $814,519,523











Michigan Online Gambling Revenue (H1 2022)

Licensee Brand June May April March February January MGM Grand Detroit BetMGM $47,242,774 $49,238,654 $49,983,301 $47,892,742 $46,883,965 $43,885,956 MotorCity FanDuel $18,533,759 $20,076,406 $21,027,925 $22,471,210 $19,477,948 $17,641,287 Bay Mills DraftKings $17,853,313 $17,827,598 $19,412,955 $20,748,960 $20,111,744 $20,095,684 Little River BetRivers $7,590,862 $8,855,135 $8,867,541 $9,669,864 $7,869,999 $8,226,960 Grand Traverse Caesars $5,880,483 $6,465,549 $6,234,209 $4,457,557 $4,572,807 $4,394,234 Sault Ste. Marie WynnBet $4,668,422 $6,154,354 $5,860,151 $4,891,808 $4,452,628 $5,308,084 Keweenaw Bay Golden Nugget $4,354,345 $4,137,927 $5,201,136 $6,000,895 $5,740,290 $5,989,843 Greektown Barstool $4,243,052 $3,815,014 $4,402,452 $5,221,751 $3,641,899 $4,866,901 Pokagon Four Winds $2,807,897 $2,818,060 $3,070,583 $2,774,405 $2,486,293 $2,192,581 Little Traverse Bay Fox Bet $2,368,365 $2,462,716 $2,706,536 $2,606,888 $2,628,928 $3,109,849 Saginaw Chippewa Eagle $2,056,520 $1,727,616 $2,013,156





Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Play Gun Lake $1,694,226 $1,436,948 $1,347,794 $2,336,845 $2,430,439 $2,244,731 Nottawaseppi Huron FireKeepers $1,327,846 $1,368,148 $986,290 $1,110,085 $1,066,976 $1,145,881 Hannahville TwinSpires $471,372 $592,700 $925,871 $750,270 $833,500 $1,314,135 Lac Vieux Desert PointsBet $414,351 $408,679 $398,111 $740,374 $578,509 $827,377 Total

$121,507,587 $127,385,504 $132,438,011 $131,673,654 $122,775,925 $121,243,503















Grand Total $757,024,184





























For more information, visit https://www.oddsseeker.com. Data referenced from the MGCB and the NJ DGE.

About OddsSeeker: OddsSeeker.com is a leading source for iGaming news, online games, and online casino & sports betting promotions in the U.S. regulated online gaming markets.

