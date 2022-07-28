Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2022.

Second quarter and year-to-date 2022 highlights:

  • Net income of $7.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net income of $16.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $19.9 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
  • COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to $2.7 million, or 0.13% of total loans at period end, compared to 21.3% at the June 30, 2020 high point.
  • Paycheck Protection Program loans are down to $3.7 million.
  • Based on the June 30, 2022 market close share price of $21.26, the $0.14 second quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.63% and a dividend payout ratio of 26.42%.
  • On July 1, 2022, we consummated the merger of Comunibanc Corp. with and into Civista and Henry County Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Comunibanc, with and into Civista Bank.
  • On June 27, 2022 we opened a branch office in Gahanna, Ohio.

"We turned in another solid Civista quarter highlighted by loan growth.  We closed the merger of Comunibanc Corp. and The Henry County Bank ("HCB") into Civista Bancshares, Inc. and Civista Bank effective July 1st and did incur some additional expenses related to the acquisition that negatively impacted our noninterest expense.  This had an adverse impact to our earnings of approximately $0.02 per share for the quarter.  The integration and conversion of HCB's systems remain on schedule to be concluded in late October.  HCB's employees are working hard with our folks toward those goals.  We welcome these new employees to the Civista family" said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income increased $427 thousand, or 1.8%, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, due to an increase in interest income partially offset by an increase in interest expense.  Accretion of PPP fees was $423 thousand during the second quarter 2022 compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2021.

Net interest margin decreased 10 basis points to 3.43% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.53% for the same period a year ago.  The decrease in margin is primarily due to the reduction in PPP fees in 2022.

The decrease in interest income was due to a $2.9 million decrease in PPP interest and fees and a $200 thousand decrease in accretion income related to loan portfolios acquired through acquisitions.  Average earning assets increased $90.2 million, partially offset by a 10 basis point decrease in the yield.  The decrease in yield is primarily due to the reduction in PPP fees in 2022.  During the three-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $10.3 million compared to $207.5 million for the same period last year.  For the three months ended June 30, 2022, these loans had an average yield of 17.52% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 9 basis points.

Interest expense increased $139 thousand, or 8.4%, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year.  The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 1 basis point, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $92.2 million.  The increase in the rate is primarily due to the addition of the subordinated debt, partially offset by lower deposit costs.  The increase in market rates for us, and the industry, have not yet translated to significant increases in deposit costs.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *


balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:








Loans **

$   2,033,378

$ 21,851

4.31 %


$   2,054,784

$ 22,653

4.42 %

Taxable securities ***

297,256

1,775

2.23 %


204,554

1,230

2.47 %

Non-taxable securities ***

259,096

1,882

3.52 %


208,940

1,525

4.04 %

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

276,632

556

0.81 %


307,853

90

0.12 %

Total interest-earning assets ***

$   2,866,362

26,064

3.67 %


$   2,776,131

25,498

3.77 %

Noninterest-earning assets:








Cash and due from financial institutions

44,538




45,626



Premises and equipment, net

22,264




22,375



Accrued interest receivable

7,993




8,463



Intangible assets

84,167




84,638



Bank owned life insurance

46,966




46,305



Other assets

46,608




37,173



Less allowance for loan losses

(27,174)




(26,580)



      Total Assets

$   3,091,724




$   2,994,131











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:








Interest-bearing liabilities:








Demand and savings

$   1,401,351

$      247

0.07 %


$   1,310,998

$      334

0.10 %

Time

228,733

463

0.81 %


269,624

802

1.19 %

FHLB

75,000

193

1.03 %


101,923

330

1.30 %

Subordinated debentures

103,714

890

3.44 %


29,427

185

2.52 %

Repurchase agreements

21,291

3

0.06 %


25,914

6

0.09 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,830,089

1,796

0.39 %


$   1,737,886

1,657

0.38 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

894,887




867,561



Other liabilities

53,476




39,428



Shareholders' equity

313,272




349,256



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   3,091,724




$   2,994,131











Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 24,268

3.28 %



$ 23,841

3.39 %









Net interest margin ***



3.43 %




3.53 %









* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $501 thousand and $413 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.


** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans


*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $22.0 million and $12.2 million, respectively.  These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.        

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income decreased $469 thousand, or 1.0%, compared to the same period in 2021.

Interest income decreased $494 thousand, or 1.0%, for the first six months of 2022.  Although average earning assets decreased $50.1 million, interest income increased $1.5 million due to a shift in the asset mix away from cash toward investment securities.  Average yields decreased 1 basis point which resulted in a $2.0 million decrease in interest income.  During the six-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $19.5 million compared to $228.1 million for the same period last year.  For the six months ended June 30, 2022, these loans had an average yield of 17.58% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 9 basis points.

Interest expense decreased $25 thousand, or 0.7%, for the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.  Average rates decreased 2 basis points, resulting in a $799 thousand decrease in interest expense.  Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $101.0 million which led to an increase in interest expense of $774 thousand.

Net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 3.40% for the first six months of 2022, compared to 3.41% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *


balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:








Loans **

$   2,020,254

$ 42,889

4.28 %


$   2,062,061

$ 45,436

4.44 %

Taxable securities ***

305,827

3,495

2.21 %


189,729

2,505

2.75 %

Non-taxable securities ***

259,976

3,671

3.59 %


208,260

3,044

4.08 %

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

254,562

675

0.53 %


430,705

239

0.11 %

Total interest-earning assets ***

$   2,840,619

50,730

3.65 %


$   2,890,755

51,224

3.66 %

Noninterest-earning assets:








Cash and due from financial institutions

133,452




39,777



Premises and equipment, net

22,292




22,442



Accrued interest receivable

7,577




8,515



Intangible assets

84,270




84,749



Bank owned life insurance

46,847




46,185



Other assets

41,838




37,157



Less allowance for loan losses

(26,976)




(26,087)



      Total Assets

$   3,149,919




$   3,103,493











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:








Interest-bearing liabilities:








Demand and savings

$   1,392,411

$      481

0.07 %


$   1,280,030

$      677

0.11 %

Time

234,640

934

0.80 %


276,793

1,719

1.25 %

FHLB

75,178

383

1.03 %


113,398

774

1.38 %

Subordinated debentures

103,713

1,726

3.36 %


29,427

371

2.54 %

Repurchase agreements

23,249

6

0.05 %


28,531

14

0.10 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,829,191

3,530

0.39 %


$   1,728,179

3,555

0.41 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

914,163




986,185



Other liabilities

76,372




39,690



Shareholders' equity

330,193




349,439



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   3,149,919




$   3,103,493











Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 47,200

3.26 %



$ 47,669

3.25 %









Net interest margin ***



3.40 %




3.41 %


* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $977 thousand and $814 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.


** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans


*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $12.5 million and $887 thousand, respectively.  These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.    

Provision for loan losses was $400 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 while nothing was provided in the second quarter of 2021.  Provision for loan losses was $700 thousand for the first six months of 2022 compared to $830 thousand for the first six months of 2021.  The reserve ratio was 1.33% at both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

For the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income totaled $5.6 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 37.6%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,


2022


2021


$ change


% change

Service charges

$    1,540


$    1,317


$       223


16.9 %

Net gain on sale of securities

6


1,784


(1,778)


-99.7 %

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

39


53


(14)


-26.4 %

Net gain on sale of loans

573


2,218


(1,645)


-74.2 %

ATM/Interchange fees

1,355


1,373


(18)


-1.3 %

Wealth management fees

1,228


1,188


40


3.4 %

Bank owned life insurance

233


248


(15)


-6.0 %

Tax refund processing fees

475


475


-


0.0 %

Other

186


369


(183)


-49.6 %

Total noninterest income

$    5,635


$    9,025


$  (3,390)


-37.6 %









Service charges increased due to a $222 thousand increase in overdraft fees.

Net gain on sale of securities decreased due to the $1.8 million gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares in 2021.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily because of a decrease in volume of loans sold, which was primarily driven by increased market rates.  Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $35.5 million and $69.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Other income decreased as result of an increase in insurance loss reserves from Civista's reinsurance subsidiary.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $13.3 million, a decrease of $4.9 million, or 27.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,


2022


2021


$ change


% change

Service charges

$    3,119


$    2,573


$       546


21.2 %

Net gain on sale of securities

6


1,783


(1,777)


-99.7 %

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

89


141


(52)


-36.9 %

Net gain on sale of loans

1,509


4,963


(3,454)


-69.6 %

ATM/Interchange fees

2,596


2,620


(24)


-0.9 %

Wealth management fees

2,505


2,334


171


7.3 %

Bank owned life insurance

477


491


(14)


-2.9 %

Tax refund processing fees

2,375


2,375


-


0.0 %

Other

602


935


(333)


-35.6 %

Total noninterest income

$  13,278


$  18,215


$  (4,937)


-27.1 %









Service charges increased due to a $445 thousand increase overdraft fees and a $101 thousand increase in service charges.

Net gain on sale of securities decreased due to the $1.8 million gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares in 2021.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily because of a decrease in volume of loans sold, which was primarily driven by increased market rates.  Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $73.7 million and $147.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2022.

Other income decreased as result of an increase in insurance loss reserves from Civista's reinsurance subsidiary.

For the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense totaled $20.4 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 8.5%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,


2022


2021


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$  11,947


$  11,406


$       541


4.7 %

Net occupancy and equipment 

1,588


1,489


99


6.6 %

Contracted data processing

433


490


(57)


-11.6 %

Taxes and assessments

823


793


30


3.8 %

Professional services

1,209


741


468


63.2 %

Amortization of intangible assets

217


223


(6)


-2.7 %

ATM/Interchange expense

542


656


(114)


-17.4 %

Marketing

380


343


37


10.8 %

Software maintenance expense

790


545


245


45.0 %

Other

2,450


5,578


(3,128)


-56.1 %

Total noninterest expense

$  20,379


$  22,264


$  (1,885)


-8.5 %









Compensation expense increased primarily due to annual salary increases, which occur every year in April, and commission expense.  Salaries, Overtime and Temp fees increased $348.7 thousand, or 5.2%.  Commissions increased $141.2 thousand, or 7.8%.

Taxes and assessments increased as Franchise tax expense increased due to an increase in equity capital, which is the basis of the Ohio Financial Institutions tax.  This was partially offset by a decrease in FDIC assessments due to lower assessment multipliers charged to Civista.

Professional services primarily increased due to a $236 thousand increase in consulting fees and a $118 thousand increase in merger related legal and audit.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily the result of a $94 thousand decrease in billings from MasterCard.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The decrease in other operating expense is primarily due to a prepayment fee paid in the second quarter of 2021 related to the prepayment of an FHLB long-term advance.

The efficiency ratio was 67.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 66.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.  The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a decrease in noninterest interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2022 was 15.6% compared to 13.6% in 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $40.6 million, a decrease of $815 thousand, or 2.0%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,


2022


2021


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$  24,170


$  23,188


$       982


4.2 %

Net occupancy and equipment 

3,233


3,127


106


3.4 %

Contracted data processing

1,053


933


120


12.9 %

Taxes and assessments

1,617


1,678


(61)


-3.6 %

Professional services

2,258


1,479


779


52.7 %

Amortization of intangible assets

434


445


(11)


-2.5 %

ATM/Interchange expense

1,055


1,249


(194)


-15.5 %

Marketing

697


641


56


8.7 %

Software maintenance expense

1,498


1,053


445


42.3 %

Other

4,622


7,659


(3,037)


-39.7 %

Total noninterest expense

$  40,637


$  41,452


$      (815)


-2.0 %

The increase in compensation expense was due to increased payroll, 401k expenses, payroll taxes and commission and incentive-based costs.  Payroll and payroll related expenses increased due to annual pay increases.

Contracted data processing fees increased due to merger related system deconversion fees of $234, offset by a decrease in computer processing fees.

The decrease in ATM/Interchange expense is the result of a decrease in billings from MasterCard 2022 and lower processing fees.

Professional services primarily increased due to a $428 thousand increase in merger related legal and audit and a $240 thousand increase in consulting fees.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The decrease in other expense is due to the 2021 prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance.  This was partially offset by a $393 thousand credit valuation adjustment to mortgage servicing rights.

The efficiency ratio was 66.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 62.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.  The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a decrease in noninterest interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first six months of 2022 was 15.5% compared to 15.6% in same period in 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $26.2 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022, primarily due to an increase in the loan portfolio of $66.3 million, or 3.3%.  This increase was partially offset by a $31.0 million, or 11.7%, decrease in cash and a $29.1 million, or 5.2%, decrease in the investment portfolio.

End of period loan balances








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









June 30,


December 31,






2022


2021


$ Change


% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$           222,830


$           203,293


$    19,537


9.6 %

Paycheck protection program loans

3,710


43,209


(39,499)


-91.4 %

Commercial Real Estate:








Owner Occupied

304,472


295,452


9,020


3.1 %

Non-owner Occupied

876,695


829,310


47,385


5.7 %

Residential Real Estate

452,628


430,060


22,568


5.2 %

Real Estate Construction

170,633


157,127


13,506


8.6 %

Farm Real Estate

23,295


28,419


(5,124)


-18.0 %

Consumer and Other

9,958


11,009


(1,051)


-9.5 %

Total Loans

$        2,064,221


$        1,997,879


$    66,342


3.3 %

Loan balances increased $66.3 million, or 3.3% in the first half of 2022, including the PPP balance decline.  Removing the effect of the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $105.8 million or 5.4%.  Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in both the Non-owner Occupied and Owner Occupied categories.  Residential Real Estate has grown due to residential construction loans rolling into the portfolio as well as demand for Jumbo Loans and for our Community View CRA product.  Commercial and Agriculture loans continue to grow as we successfully onboard new clients aided by our upgrade in both our Treasury Management suite of products and digital banking.  Real Estate Construction continues to increase as the construction season is at its peak in the Midwest.  Construction demand remains strong and construction availability continues to be at all-time highs.

Paycheck Protection Program

In total, we processed over 3,600 loans totaling $399.4 million of PPP loans.  Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $395.7 million have been forgiven or have paid off.  We recognized $424 thousand of PPP fees in income during the quarter and $1.6 million of PPP fees in income during the six months ended June 30, 2022.  As of June 30, 2022, $160 thousand of unearned PPP fees remain.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $38.8 million, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

End of period deposit balances








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









June 30,


December 31,






2022


2021


$ Change


% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$             842,536


$             788,906


$      53,630


6.8 %

Interest-bearing demand

529,812


537,510


(7,698)


-1.4 %

Savings and money market

861,368


843,837


17,531


2.1 %

Time deposits

221,786


246,448


(24,662)


-10.0 %

Total Deposits

$         2,455,502


$         2,416,701


$      38,801


1.6 %

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $53.6 million was primarily due to a $39.5 million increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program, which is a seasonal increase.  Public fund demand accounts also increased $14.3 million.  Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased due to a $29.7 million decrease in business demand accounts, partially offset by a $20.0 million increase in public fund demand accounts.  The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $27.9 million increase in statement savings, a $16.0 million increase in personal money markets, and a $9.4 million increase in public fund money markets.  These increases were partially offset by decreases of $19.0 million in brokered money market accounts and $19.2 million in business money market accounts.  Time deposits, both under $100 thousand and over $100 thousand, have decreased.

FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at June 30, 2022, unchanged from December 31, 2021.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first six months of 2022, Civista repurchased 448,199 shares for $10.5 million at a weighted average price of $23.40 per share, including 392,847 shares repurchased under the previous authorization for $9.3 million.  We have approximately $12.3 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in April 2022.  In addition, Civista liquidated 5,403 shares held by employees, at $24.66 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $53.2 million from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022, primarily due to a $55.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income(loss).  The decrease in other comprehensive income(loss) does not impact our capital adequacy ratios. Shareholders' equity also decreased due to a $10.6 million repurchase of treasury shares.  Retained earnings increased $12.0 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $94 thousand for the six months of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $399 thousand for the same period of 2021.  The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.33% at June 30, 2022 and 1.33% at December 31, 2021.

Allowance for Loan Losses




(dollars in thousands)





June 30,


June 30,


2022


2021

Beginning of period

$         26,641


$         25,028

Charge-offs

(90)


(71)

Recoveries

184


410

Provision

700


830

End of period

$         27,435


$         26,197

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 were $4.8 million, a 10.8% decrease from December 31, 2021. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.16% from 0.18% at December 31, 2021.  The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 572.78% from 496.10% at December 31, 2021.

Non-performing Assets




(dollars in thousands)

June 30,


December 31,


2022


2021

Non-accrual loans

$          3,561


$          3,873

Restructured loans

1,229


1,497

Total non-performing loans

4,790


5,370

Other Real Estate Owned

-


-

Total non-performing assets

$          4,790


$          5,370

Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 28, 2022.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2022 earnings call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista.  For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Prior to the merger, Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operated 36 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.  Upon completion of the merger, Civista will be an approximately $3.3 billion financial holding company, and Civista Bank will operate an additional seven locations in Northwestern Ohio.  Additional information on Civista may be accessed at www.civb.com, but information at that website is not part of this press release nor is it part of any filing by Civista with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Civista's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021









Interest income

$         26,064


$         25,498


$         50,730


$         51,224

Interest expense

1,796


1,657


3,530


3,555

Net interest income

24,268


23,841


47,200


47,669

Provision for loan losses

400


-


700


830

Net interest income after provision

23,868


23,841


46,500


46,839

Noninterest income

5,635


9,025


13,278


18,215

Noninterest expense

20,379


22,264


40,637


41,451

Income before taxes

9,124


10,602


19,141


23,602

Income tax expense

1,423


1,438


2,974


3,681

Net income

7,701


9,164


16,167


19,922









Dividends paid per common share

$             0.14


$             0.12


$             0.28


$             0.24









Earnings per common share,








basic

$             0.53


$             0.59


$             1.10


$             1.27

diluted

$             0.53


$             0.59


$             1.10


$             1.27









Average shares outstanding,








basic

14,540,868


15,529,766


14,696,291


15,674,231

diluted

14,540,868


15,529,766


14,696,291


15,674,231









Selected financial ratios:








Return on average assets

1.00 %


1.23 %


1.04 %


1.29 %

Return on average equity

9.86 %


10.52 %


9.87 %


11.50 %

Dividend payout ratio

26.42 %


20.34 %


25.45 %


18.88 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.43 %


3.53 %


3.40 %


3.41 %










 Selected Balance Sheet Items 

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)






 June 30, 


 December 31, 


2022


2021


(unaudited)


(unaudited)





 Cash and due from financial institutions 

$               233,281


$               264,239

 Investment in time deposits 

1,236


1,730

 Investment securities 

531,978


560,946

 Loans held for sale 

4,167


1,972

 Loans 

2,064,221


1,997,879

 Less: allowance for loan losses 

(27,435)


(26,641)

 Net loans 

2,036,786


1,971,238

 Other securities 

18,511


17,011

 Premises and equipment, net 

24,151


22,445

 Goodwill and other intangibles 

84,021


84,432

 Bank owned life insurance 

47,118


46,641

 Other assets 

57,850


42,251

 Total assets 

$            3,039,099


$            3,012,905





 Total deposits 

$            2,455,502


$            2,416,701

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 

75,000


75,000

 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 

17,479


25,495

 Subordinated debentures 

103,737


103,735

 Securities purchased payable 

15,025


3,524

 Tax refunds in process 

39,448


549

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 

30,846


32,689

 Total shareholders' equity 

302,062


355,212

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

$            3,039,099


$            3,012,905





 Shares outstanding at period end 

14,537,433


14,954,200





 Book value per share 

$                    20.78


$                    23.75

 Equity to asset ratio 

9.94 %


11.79 %





Selected asset quality ratios:




Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.33 %


1.33 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.16 %


0.18 %

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

572.78 %


496.10 %





Non-performing asset analysis




Nonaccrual loans

$                    3,561


$                    3,873

Troubled debt restructurings

1,229


1,497

Other real estate owned

-


-

Total

$                    4,790


$                    5,370

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

End of Period Balances

2022


2022


2021


2021


2021











Assets










Cash and due from banks

$     233,281


$     412,698


$     264,239


$     250,943


$      243,083

Investment in time deposits

1,236


1,728


1,730


2,222


2,223

Investment securities

531,978


553,499


560,946


499,226


458,831

Loans held for sale

4,167


4,794


1,972


5,810


6,618

Loans

2,064,221


2,018,188


1,997,879


2,004,814


2,019,196

Allowance for loan losses

(27,435)


(27,033)


(26,641)


(26,568)


(26,197)

Net Loans

2,036,786


1,991,155


1,971,238


1,978,246


1,992,999

Other securities

18,511


18,511


17,011


17,011


20,537

Premises and equipment, net

24,151


22,110


22,445


22,716


22,817

Goodwill and other intangibles

84,021


84,251


84,432


84,589


84,980

Bank owned life insurance

47,118


46,885


46,641


46,728


46,467

Other assets

57,850


48,726


42,251


45,667


47,010

Total Assets

$  3,039,099


$  3,184,357


$  3,012,905


$  2,953,158


$  2,925,565











Liabilities










Total deposits

$  2,455,502


$  2,615,137


$  2,416,701


$  2,434,766


$  2,402,992

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

75,000


75,000


75,000


75,000


75,000

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

17,479


23,931


25,495


23,331


24,916

Subordinated debentures

103,737


103,704


103,735


30,349


30,349

Securities purchased payable

15,025


1,876


3,524


3,857


1,469

Tax refunds in process

39,448


10,232


549


911


3,173

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

30,846


26,785


32,689


36,494


35,253

Total liabilities

2,737,037


2,856,665


2,657,693


2,604,708


2,573,152











Shareholders' Equity










Common shares

278,240


277,919


277,741


277,627


277,495

Retained earnings

137,592


131,934


125,558


116,680


109,178

Treasury shares

(67,528)


(61,472)


(56,907)


(55,155)


(45,953)

Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss)

(46,242)


(20,689)


8,820


9,298


11,693

Total shareholders' equity

302,062


327,692


355,212


348,450


352,413











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  3,039,099


$  3,184,357


$  3,012,905


$  2,953,158


$  2,925,565











Quarterly Average Balances










Assets:










Earning assets

$  2,866,362


$  2,814,589


$  2,773,498


$  2,747,450


$  2,776,131

Securities

556,352


575,359


522,058


482,642


413,494

Loans

2,033,378


2,006,984


1,973,989


2,010,665


2,054,784

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Total deposits

$  2,524,971


$  2,557,638


$  2,430,613


$  2,437,580


$  2,448,183

Interest-bearing deposits

1,630,084


1,623,984


1,619,560


1,588,079


1,580,622

Other interest-bearing liabilities

200,005


204,299


155,094


127,511


157,264

Total shareholders' equity

313,272


347,302


348,971


348,970


349,256











Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

Income statement

2022


2022


2021


2021


2021











Total interest and dividend income

$          26,064


$          24,666


$          24,735


$          25,784


$          25,498

Total interest expense

1,796


1,734


1,412


1,351


1,657

Net interest income

24,268


22,932


23,323


24,433


23,841

Provision for loan losses

400


300


-


-


-

Noninterest income

5,635


7,643


6,811


6,426


9,025

Noninterest expense

20,379


20,258


16,963


19,251


22,265

Income before taxes

9,124


10,017


13,171


11,608


10,601

Income tax expense

1,423


1,551


2,189


1,966


1,437

Net income

$            7,701


$            8,466


$          10,982


$            9,642


$            9,164











Per share data




















Earnings per common share










Basic










Net income

$            7,701


$            8,466


$          10,982


$            9,642


$            9,164

Less allocation of earnings and 










dividends to participating securities

39


32


51


46


43

Net income available to common 










shareholders - basic

$            7,662


$            8,434


$          10,931


$            9,596


$            9,121











Weighted average common shares outstanding

14,615,154


14,909,192


15,009,376


15,168,233


15,602,329

Less average participating securities

74,286


55,905


70,349


72,071


72,563

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 










used to calculate basic earnings per share

14,540,868


14,853,287


14,939,027


15,096,162


15,529,766











Earnings per common share










Basic

$              0.53


$              0.57


$              0.73


$              0.64


$              0.59

Diluted

0.53


0.57


0.73


0.64


0.59











Common shares dividend paid

$            2,042


$            2,091


$            2,104


$            2,140


$            1,885











Dividends paid per common share

0.14


0.14


0.14


0.14


0.12











Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


June


March


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

Asset quality

2022


2022


2021


2021


2021











Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period

$         27,033


$         26,641


$         26,568


$         26,197


$         26,133

Charge-offs

(60)


(30)


(11)


(77)


(25)

Recoveries

62


122


84


448


89

Provision

400


300


-


-


-

Allowance for loan losses, end of period

$         27,435


$         27,033


$         26,641


$         26,568


$         26,197











Ratios










Allowance to total loans

1.33 %


1.34 %


1.33 %


1.33 %


1.30 %

Allowance to nonperforming assets

572.78 %


501.50 %


496.10 %


501.01 %


443.50 %

Allowance to nonperforming loans

572.78 %


501.50 %


496.10 %


503.50 %


443.50 %











Nonperforming assets










Nonperforming loans

$            4,790


$            5,390


$            5,370


$            5,277


$            5,907

Other real estate owned

-


-


-


26


-

Total nonperforming assets

$            4,790


$            5,390


$            5,370


$            5,303


$            5,907











Capital and liquidity










Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.87 %


9.50 %


10.21 %


10.01 %


9.92 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.63 %


14.02 %


14.35 %


14.18 %


14.65 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

18.24 %


18.74 %


19.17 %


15.43 %


15.90 %

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

7.38 %


7.85 %


9.25 %


9.20 %


9.42 %











(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021











Tangible Common Equity










Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$       302,062


$       327,692


$       355,212


$       348,450


$       352,413

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

84,021


84,251


84,432


84,589


84,980

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$       218,041


$       243,441


$       270,780


$       263,861


$       267,433











Total Shares Outstanding

14,537,433


14,797,232


14,954,200


15,029,972


15,434,592











Tangible book value per share

$            15.00


$            16.45


$            18.11


$            17.56


$            17.33











Tangible Assets










Total Assets - GAAP

$    3,039,099


$    3,184,357


$    3,011,983


$    2,952,236


$    2,924,643

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

84,021


84,251


84,432


84,589


84,980

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$    2,955,078


$    3,100,106


$    2,927,551


$    2,867,647


$    2,839,663











Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.38 %


7.85 %


9.25 %


9.20 %


9.42 %

