Diagnostic Robotics closes $45M Series B Funding Round

BOSTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Robotics, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence & Care Management solutions for Healthcare plans and providers, today announced the closing of a $45M Series B funding round led by StageOne investors, with participation from Mayo Clinic, thus becoming a Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company. Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, as well as other existing investors. Strategic angel investor Bradley Bloom, co-founder of Berkshire Partners, participated in this funding round as well.

The new funding will be used to accelerate product development, go-to-market growth, including investment in sales and marketing, and other key hires across the organization.

Diagnostic Robotics experienced significant growth through 2022, tripling its revenues year-over-year since 2020.

Diagnostic Robotics has helped notable customers such as Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, carry out care management programs and leverage AI to home in on predicting patient risk in a precise and impactful way to improve patient outcomes and care paths. Before co-founding Diagnostic Robotics in her current role as CEO, Dr. Kira Radinsky was eBay's director of data science and chief scientist in Israel. Dr Radinsky is a visiting Professor at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology and was previously a board member at HSBC as a leading expert in AI.

"Diagnostic Robotics is using the most precise predictive models, leveraging nuanced definitions of risk and shifting focus away from purely risk-based targeting to clinically-actionable targeting to not only change how health plans approach their members, but to drastically improve member clinical care journeys," said Radinsky.

To date, Diagnostic Robotics has engineered predictive models focused on avoidable emergency room visits, prevention of congestive heart failures deterioration, and serious mental illness, among others. The company continues to engineer additional models and other platforms as part of its expanding product offering.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Kira and the team as they expand and change the way health plans address risk, while helping to drive immensely improved care management for members," added Yossi Vinitski, of StageOne Ventures.

About Diagnostic Robotics

Diagnostic Robotics has brought together the leading artificial intelligence researchers to create powerful AI solutions for healthcare institutions and organizations. Trained on tens of billions of claims data points and nearly 100 million patient visits, Diagnostic Robotics' solutions are actively in use at several leading health plans around the globe. The company's systems integrate seamlessly into major touchpoints along the patient journey, providing high-value decision support while slashing administrative burdens, massively reducing cost of care, and improving patient experiences.

