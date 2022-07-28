Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings

WINDSOR, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) today reported unaudited earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.37 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding extraordinary items, adjusted earnings for the quarter would have been $1.4 million, or $0.46 per share, an increase over the $1.1 million in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 20211. Net income through the six months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to $2.4 million, or $0.75 per share.

"We are pleased with our loan growth during the second quarter of 2022," said President and Chief Executive Officer Vernon M. Towler. "We are seeing real growth in our newer markets which is very rewarding.  Our plan to fund disciplined loan growth with cash flow from the investment portfolio is playing out as anticipated.  While the unrealized losses in our investment portfolio, due to market rate increases, have negatively affected our tangible book value like many in our industry, our balance sheet is positioned for higher profitability in a rising rate environment."

"Costs associated with the proxy contest from our former Chairman increased our operating costs again in the second quarter; excluding these costs, our performance was strong."

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Net loans increased $12.9 million, or 5.00%, as compared to December 31, 2021.  Deposit balances were $520.8 million as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of $10.8 million from $531.6 million as of December 31, 2021.  Non-interest bearing deposits decreased by $5.3 million and make up approximately 35.24% of total deposits.  The decrease in cyclical municipal deposits contributed to a large portion of this decrease in deposits.

Capital ratios at the bank level remain well above the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework. Tangible book value continues to be negatively affected by the unrealized losses on the securities portfolio recorded in other comprehensive income due to market interest rate increases since the beginning of 2022.

Results of Operations

The continued increase in market rates and loan growth led to an 8.26% increase in net interest income in the first half of 2022 over the prior year's first half. Excluding PPP income for all quarters, net interest income increased by 14.8% for the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.

Non-interest income through the first half of 2022 was approximately $4.1 million, a decrease of 48.86% from the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a gain from terminating an interest rate swap, gains from the sale of investments, and the sale of other real estate owned that occurred in the first half of 2021 and totaled approximately $3.8 million, pre-tax.  As expected, going into 2022, with the increase in market rates, Farmers' share of our mortgage affiliate's income was decreased by 116.11% or $467 thousand.

Non-interest expense through June 30, 2022 increased 11.14% compared to the same period in 2021. The Company has invested in talent and new markets over the compared time periods. In addition, approximately $502 thousand in pre-tax expenses related to the dispute with our former Chairman, including legal, advisory, and compensation paid to former employees, were included in the first half of 2022, increasing non-interest expense in that period.

No provision for loan losses was added during the first half of 2022 or 2021.  The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance.  The allowance for loan losses was 2.18% of gross loans as of June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned remained consistent with $1.3 million at December 31, 2021 and $1.3 million at June 30, 2022.  There was one loan added to nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2022.

Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of June 30, 2022, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $1.1 million, or 0.40% of total gross loans.  This compared to $1.0 million, or 0.39% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2021.

About Farmers Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia.  Farmers Bank was founded in 1919 and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia.  Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA.  Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

1 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) calculated by removing gains on securities and the termination of an interest rate swap, a one-time gain on the sale of other real estate owned and the legal, advisory and compensation expenditures noted under the Results of Operations section.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands)






6/30/2022


12/31/2021

Assets

(Unaudited)



Total cash & cash equivalents 

$        9,543


$      28,536

Available-for-sale securities

276,463


293,923

Non-marketable equity securities

7,827


7,323

Loans held for investment

277,339


264,540

Allowance for loan losses

(6,057)


(6,142)

Loans held for investment, net

271,282


258,398

Premises and equipment, net

6,230


6,363

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

9,711


9,890

Other real estate owned 

147


147

Bank-owned life insurance 

11,805


11,662

Other assets

15,592


7,213

Total assets

$   608,600


$    623,455





Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity




Deposits




Non-interest bearing deposits

$   183,537


$    188,846

Interest-bearing deposits

337,247


342,779

Total deposits

520,784


531,625

Capital notes

8,500


8,500

Federal funds purchased 

11,070


-

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

21,985


7,160

Other liabilities

5,363


6,537

Total liabilities

567,702


553,822





Common stock 

393


391

Capital surplus

3,859


3,589

Retained earnings

62,290


60,856

Accumulated other comprehensive income 

(28,182)


2,182

Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity

38,360


67,018

Noncontrolling interest 

2,538


2,615

Total stockholders' equity

40,898


69,633

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   608,600


$    623,455

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. 

Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) 

($ in thousands)










Three  Months Ended 


Six Months Ended 


June 30, 


June 30, 


2022


2021


2022


2021

Interest income 








Interest and fees on loans held for investment

$               3,050


$               2,907


$          6,016


$         6,194

Interest on available-for-sale securities

1,610


1,215


3,102


2,306

Interest on federal funds sold

6


3


14


9

Other interest income 

7


7


15


15

Total interest and dividend income 

4,673


4,132


9,147


8,524









Interest expense








Interest on deposits

333


329


654


660

Interest on FHLB and other borrowings

18


3


18


30

Interest on capital notes

68


70


135


136

Interest on repurchase agreements 

17


9


29


21

Total interest expense

436


411


836


847

Net interest income 

4,237


3,721


8,311


7,677

Provision for loan losses

-


-


-


-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

4,237


3,721


8,311


7,677









Noninterest income








Service charges and other fee income 

157


105


309


217

Income from automated teller machines and interchange

185


181


362


341

Insurance commissions

1,305


1,344


3,031


2,935

Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities

63


2


63


275

Gain on interest rate swap 

-


-


-


423

Income on bank owned life insurance

72


75


143


149

Gain on sale of other real estate owned 

-


3,110


-


3,110

Other income 

167


360


186


555

Total noninterest income

1,949


5,177


4,094


8,005









Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

2,678


2,579


5,391


5,143

Occupancy and equipment 

550


457


1,105


972

Bank franchise and other taxes 

191


155


347


340

Advertising and marketing

109


97


236


202

Data processing 

389


391


787


755

Professional fees

414


199


662


373

Other noninterest expense 

541


418


1,040


824

Total non-interest expense

4,872


4,296


9,568


8,609

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

1,314


4,602


2,837


7,073

Income tax expense

132


812


315


1,195

Net income 

1,182


3,790


2,522


5,878

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

23


73


154


197

Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc. 

$               1,159


$               3,717


$          2,368


$         5,681

Financial Highlights 








June 30,  

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

At or For the Three Months Ended,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021







Per Share and Shares Outstanding (1)






Basic net income  

$              0.37

$              0.39

$              0.38

$              0.51

$              1.19

Book value at end of period

$            12.20

$            15.93

$            21.42

$            21.15

$            21.51

Tangible book value at end of period 

$              9.11

$            12.82

$            18.26

$            17.96

$            18.29

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 

3,143,824

3,136,960

3,127,724

3,126,957

3,125,678

Dividends per share 

$              0.15

$              0.15

$              0.15

$              0.15

$              0.13

Shares outstanding at period end

3,143,824

3,143,824

3,129,010

3,127,048

3,125,678







Selected Performance Ratios 






Return on average assets

0.76 %

0.77 %

0.78 %

1.10 %

2.58 %

Return on average stockholders' equity

10.01 %

7.75 %

6.92 %

9.44 %

22.31 %

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

12.69 %

9.20 %

8.08 %

11.09 %

26.33 %

Net interest margin, tax equivalent (2)

2.98 %

2.89 %

2.96 %

3.22 %

3.20 %

Cost of deposits

0.27 %

0.26 %

0.22 %

0.26 %

0.28 %

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue (3)

31.51 %

34.47 %

38.88 %

37.66 %

58.18 %

Efficiency ratio (4)

78.70 %

75.54 %

76.68 %

69.55 %

48.28 %







Balance Sheet Ratios






Loans to deposits

52.09 %

46.81 %

48.44 %

46.29 %

51.51 %

Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.40 %

0.41 %

0.42 %

0.52 %

0.14 %

Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans

2.18 %

2.28 %

2.32 %

2.49 %

2.32 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

-0.01 %

0.04 %













(1) Computed based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.

(2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(3) Total revenue consists of net interest income and non-interest income

(4) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. 

