The good life: Denver plumber discusses working in the trades

High 5 Plumbing explains the benefits of having a career in the home service industry

DENVER, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, is dedicated to helping the home service industry thrive. With a shortage of skilled plumbing technicians, the company is encouraging new high school graduates or anyone looking for a new career to consider choosing a life in the trades.

High 5 Plumbing encourages new high school graduates or anyone looking for a new career to consider choosing a life in the trades. (PRNewswire)

"Right now, we are an industry that is high in demand but limited on the number of plumbers available to work," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Far too often, there is a negative stigma associated with working in the trades that isn't true. Working in the trades is fulfilling because you are helping people day in and day out. You get to make a good living without going into debt. There are countless benefits to choosing a life in the trades."

When compared to the average salary of an upstart graduate fresh out of a four-year university, trade jobs pay more. Torres explains that new trade school graduates can earn well above $50,000 yearly with those wages nearing six figures after earning certifications and additional training.

In addition, high school graduates who attend a trade school are less likely to incur high levels of debt. According to Forbes, the average cost to attend a four-year university in 2021-22 was approximately $10,740. Those attending a trade school paid as little as $5,000.

Torres said given the national landscape, taking advantage of lower school tuition and higher salaries gives those looking for a career the chance to enter a field that is starving for technicians.

"On a nationwide scale, there is a high demand for skilled laborers in the home service industry," Torres said. "Companies are looking to hire individuals that can perform the work at a high level. With the jobs available, technicians have plenty of companies to choose from. It's important for us to spread the word that the trades are a viable option for those looking for a career.

"Going to a four-year college isn't the right fit for everyone. There are some that prefer a more hands-on approach right out of high school. For me, I started in the plumbing industry at the age of 16 and never looked back. Learning a trade is an excellent opportunity to enter a career that is meaningful while also earning a great living."

For more information on High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE High 5 Plumbing