HERSHEY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

HERSHEY, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.036 on the Common Stock and $0.942 on the Class B Common Stock, an increase of approximately 15%, or $0.135 and $0.123 per share, respectively. The dividends were declared July 27, 2022, and are payable September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2022. It is the 371st consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 152nd consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

