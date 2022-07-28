TEDROS MENGISTE PROMOTED TO VICE PRESIDENT, SALES OPERATIONS

Mengiste has been instrumental in leading the Genesis Motor America Sales Operations team to 19 consecutive months of record sales growth

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Genesis Motor North America announced the promotion of Tedros Mengiste to Vice President, Sales Operations effective Aug. 1. Mengiste will continue to be responsible for Genesis sales, production, distribution, incentives, and field operations in the United States.

"Ted is a hard-working, dedicated leader who continues to achieve exceptional results for our business," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Under Ted's stewardship, Genesis has made significant gains in both sales volume and market share, and I look forward to further success as we continue to make our mark here in the United States."

Mengiste joined Genesis Motor America in March 2020 as executive director of sales operations. Under his leadership of the team, the brand has achieved record sales results and market growth. In 2021, Genesis Motor America saw a 203% year-over-year sales volume increase, selling more than 49,000 units annually for the first time. In 2022, Genesis achieved its best-ever first half, selling 25,668 units resulting in 19 consecutive months of year-over-year sales growth as of July 1, 2022.

"Building the Genesis brand in the U.S. market has been one of the highlights of my career," said Mengiste. "I appreciate the support and confidence of Jose, Claudia, and the entire GMA team. I look forward to continuing this journey with them in my new capacity."

Mengiste has 26 years of extensive experience in the automotive industry, having previously served in executive positions at Nissan Motor America and Infiniti Motor Company. Before that, he spent 13 years with the Ford Motor Company and three years in retail.

During his tenures, Mengiste cultivated leadership experience in a variety of roles, including national and regional sales strategy, market representation, and product and consumer marketing.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing from Indiana University and an MBA from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business. Additionally, he completed the Global Executive Program at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.

