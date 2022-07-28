ViewTrade Provides Custom Technology For Taiwan's Fubon Financial Holdings

Leading Fintech Firm Creates New Financial Opportunities via Fractional Trading in U.S. Equities for Fubon's Customers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fubon Financial Holdings ("Fubon"), the second-largest financial company in Taiwan, selects ViewTrade as its chosen technology provider to grant Fubon's clients access to U.S. markets for accounts of all sizes as well as the ability to buy fractional shares. Through its unique technology solutions, ViewTrade is now enabling Fubon's retail customers to easily and regularly invest in the U.S. markets.

"We are thrilled to be working with Fubon and providing their customers with this new financial opportunity," said Andy Liao, Business Development - Asia at ViewTrade. "Fractional trading via an omnibus account has made it possible to relieve the burden on retail investors to meet whole-share minimums. With fractional share trading, younger, newer investors can get an earlier start participating in the markets by investing."

Contributing to a regular savings plan through the U.S. Equities Market is becoming a popular way to invest in Taiwan. Fractional trading, with its ability to facilitate dollar-cost averaging, is an important component provided by ViewTrade in the Asia market.

"Fractional trading allows us to provide investors, with small investment amounts, the opportunity to invest in high-priced stocks, which was once a pain point that we were unable to solve. Now, they can enjoy being the shareholder of Amazon, Google, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla, Costco, etc.," said Jiemin Wang, Head of Global Equities Product Team at Fubon.

About ViewTrade

ViewTrade is the force that powers fintech, providing everything – technology, support and brokerage services – that innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail trading platform or app. Over the past 20+ years, our approach has helped hundreds of firms – from startups to large banks, brokers and RIAs – create the differentiating investment experiences their clients demand.

Today, ViewTrade serves clients in more than 20 countries across five continents, representing millions of individual investors. Our offerings translate into multiple languages and provide client service in more than a dozen languages. As a B2B firm, we never compete with our clients for business.

About Fubon:

Fubon was established in 1961 and currently employs 45,000 people globally. Fubon Financial Holdings is the second-largest financial company in Taiwan by assets. Fubon led the financial sector's earnings per share for 13 consecutive years, was selected to the Fortune Global 500 for the past four years, and Brand Finance's "Top 500 Most Valuable Brands" for the past two years.

