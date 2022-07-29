Expand Your Brand: Attend Florida Realtors® 2022 Convention & Trade Expo

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Success strategies from top industry leaders, the latest in high-tech devices and a chance to network with other real estate professionals: That's what the Florida Realtors® 2022 Convention & Trade Expo offers – opportunities to expand business and your bottom line.

Florida Realtors logo (PRNewsFoto/Florida Realtors) (PRNewswire)

Florida Realtors Convention & Trade Expo takes place Aug. 24-25, 2022, at the Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando, with the popular REBarCamp slated to kick off the event on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

"Florida Realtors 2022 Convention and Trade Expo is the one business event this year that every Realtor should attend," says 2022 Florida Realtors President Christina Pappas, vice president of the Keyes Family of Companies in Miami. "Over the course of just two days, Realtors can learn successful business strategies from top industry leaders, get marketing tips, hear inspirational speakers who offer advice from the trenches, network with colleagues and enjoy exciting entertainment."

The 2022 convention features nearly 40 education sessions from top industry speakers on various topics such as how-to sell luxury homes, the post-pandemic future of global real estate, how traditional brokerages can increase their profit margin, how to create videos people will watch, and proven strategies for "irresistible listing presentations."

Convention highlights

REBarCamp: Aug. 23

Sponsored by Florida Realtors Young Professionals Network (YPN), this peer-to-peer learning and sharing event isn't a lecture – more of a Q&A session where Realtors ask experts – and sometimes each other – the hard questions. Over 500 members have attended REBarCamp in previous years.

General Session Keynote: Martha Stewart

Forbes magazine says Martha Stewart is the first self-made woman to reach billionaire status. Oprah was the second. Instead of a generic presentation, Stewart will answer business-boosting questions provided by Florida Realtors. Be there for real-life business insights from a woman with worldwide star power, unparalleled success as an entrepreneur, crossover celebrity status due to her partnership with Snoop Dog and exemplary communication skills. She paid a price for a bad decision, but when it comes to her businesses, she continues to "Wow the World." One ticket included with registration for in-person convention.

Dance Party with "Party on the Moon": Aug. 24

American's No. 1 Party Band returns – Party on the Moon delivers a high-energy evening of the latest dance music, '80s classic rock, Latin, disco/funk, R&B and Motown. One ticket included with registration for in-person convention.

Awards Luncheon, Aug. 25

Florida Realtors honors Realtor excellence and service at this ticketed event, including recognizing the Humanitarian of the Year and Realtor of the Year and other award winners. This year's unique entertainment: comedian Mike Goodwin . Tickets are $50 and will be sold until noon Wednesday, Aug. 24 .

The Trade Expo, Aug. 24-25

The expo features more than 200 industry experts and exhibitors showcasing the latest marketing and technology products.

Sponsors for the 2022 convention include: the Miami Association of Realtors; EXIT Southeast; Boomtown; Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors; LPT Realty; FindAMortageBroker.com; real/MLS; Elm Street; Northeast Florida Association of Realtors; Stellar MLS; Osceola County Association of Realtors; Orlando Regional Realtor Association; Realtor.com; Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association; Brokermint; Realtors Association of Lake & Sumter Counties; Pillar to Post Home Inspections; HomeVist by CoreLogic; Realtors Association of Citrus County; Greater Tampa Realtors; Hernando County Association of Realtors; Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee Inc.; Pinellas Realtor Organization/Central Pasco Realtor Organization; GTE Financial; Homes.com/Homesnap; SecurityNational Mortgage Company; TigerLRM; Sentrilock; Amendment 3; Form Simplicity; Tech Helpline; Acra Lending; Old Republic Home Protection; Home Inspection Service; Zillow; Lendai; National Title Solutions; Suncoast Credit Union; and Yardi Breeze.

Register online through Aug. 15 for the Florida Realtors convention at https://events.american-tradeshow.com/FLR22. The full in-person registration fee for members is $160 from now through Aug. 15, 2022; for non-members, the cost is $185. After Aug. 15, registration will be handled at onsite; cost will be $170 for members and $195 for non-members. For more info, check out http://convention.floridarealtors.org/.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 225,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

