Himiway Cobra Pro Augmented Reality Enhances Electric Bike Shopping Experience

Augmented Reality on Himiway Cobra Pro enriches the customer experience and allows customers to view the Cobra Pro products in a real-time environment and at a 360-degree angle.

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Himiway, the top 3 fat tire electric bike brand, introduces an Augmented Reality (AR) feature on the website that allows customers to view the Himiway Cobra Pro Softail Electric Mountain Bike in a real-time environment and at a 360-degree angle. This feature helps customers visualize how the bike will look in its surroundings and gives them an idea of how it will fit into their everyday life. The AR feature also benefits customers as they can view the product before purchasing and get more information about the product by just scanning the QR code provided.

Himiway ebike (PRNewsfoto/Himiway Bike) (PRNewswire)

"We are happy to introduce this exciting technology that will not only help people make better buying decisions but also bring ease to their purchases," said Himiway's founder & CEO, Mike Walker. "Our customers can now easily browse and compare bikes before purchasing. They get a sense of the product before delivery, which drives higher customer satisfaction."

Electric bikes have been gaining popularity, and Himiway is the expert on the best electric bike in the long range. The "Himiway Cobra Pro" is a high-end Softail Electric Mountain Bike with the best battery and motor. The motorcycle has advanced features, including a 48V20Ah LG Battery, a 1000W Mid-Drive Motor, a four-bar linkage suspension, and coil suspension. Moreover, the Cobra pro ebike has a 10-speed gear shift system while traveling80 miles with one charge.

Himiway has enhanced the shopping experience for its customers by integrating this AR feature into its website. As soon as a customer lands on the page of any specific product, they can view it from a different 360-degree angle. The company aims to provide customers with a hassle-free shopping experience and make them feel comfortable purchasing the Himiway bike.

About Himiwaybike

Himiway is a leading electric bike brand, which is continuously improving its range of e-bikes. On average, the range of Himiway e-bikes can reach 43% higher than other e-bikes on the market, up to 80 miles on a single charge. Himiway was founded in 2017 with an R&D team of scientists, engineers, and technicians with more than ten years of experience in the electric bicycle field. For more information about Himiway, please visit himiwaybike.com .

Himiway Bike

www.himiwaybike.com

stephy@himiwaybike.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Himiway Bike