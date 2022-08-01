Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on August 8, 2022

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Monday, August 8, 2022, following the close of U.S. financial markets. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:

Date: August 8, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Dial-in number: (833) 974-2381 (Domestic) or (412) 317-5774 (International) Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events Participants will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.



Replay details:

Date: Available starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT, August 8, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. U.S. EDT, August 15, 2022 Dial-in number: (877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International) Passcode: 9237495 Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events, until November 8, 2022

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine, has received authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the U.S., EC and the WHO. The vaccine is currently under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide, including for additional indications and populations such as adolescents and as a booster. In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax is also currently evaluating a COVID-seasonal influenza combination vaccine candidate in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which combines NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu*, its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate, and is also evaluating an Omicron strain-based vaccine (NVX-CoV2515) as well as a bivalent Omicron-based / original strain-based vaccine. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

*NanoFlu identifies a recombinant hemagglutinin (HA) protein nanoparticle influenza vaccine candidate produced by Novavax. This investigational candidate was evaluated during a controlled phase 3 trial conducted during the 2019-2020 influenza season.

Contacts:

Investors

Alex Delacroix | 240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Ali Chartan or Giovanna Chandler | 202-709-5563

media@novavax.com

