InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Pair of Skates (BEC-193)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Ice hockey players often play deck hockey. I thought there could be a more convenient pair of skates to accommodate the two," said an inventor, from Pembroke, Mass., "so I invented the IN LINE ICE SKATE. My design enables you to utilize the same pair of skate boots on ice, sport decks and pavement."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of skates for individuals who enjoy inline and ice skating. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase and break in two separate pairs of skate boots. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort. The invention features a cost-effective and practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy inline and ice skating. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp