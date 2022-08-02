Little Rock Touchdown Club Reveals 2022 Lineup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, the Little Rock Touchdown Club announced its 2022 speakers at a news conference at War Memorial Stadium. Little Rock Touchdown Club president and Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame inductee David Bazzel announced that Arkansas Razorback Head Coach, Sam Pittman, will kick off the 18th season of the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

The 2022 lineup features Super Bowl victors, NCAA National Championship coaches, former college football stars, highly regarded sports journalists and college head coaches from around the state. The Little Rock Touchdown Club serves as the Arkansas chapter for the National Football Foundation, and College Football Hall of Fame, partnering with Simmons Bank as a lead sponsor.

"Simmons Bank is a proud presenting sponsor of the Little Rock Touchdown Club," said George A. Makris, Jr. chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank. "For eight seasons we have had the great opportunity to hear inspiring stories from world-class athletes. We look forward to another exciting year of camaraderie at the Little Rock Touchdown Club."

The Little Rock Touchdown Club meets at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 424 W. Markham St. in Little Rock. Membership dues start at $90 and can be paid online at LRTouchdown.com. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. each week with the program beginning at 11:50 a.m.

The Little Rock Touchdown Club began in August 2004 when a small group gathered at what was then the Little Rock Hilton to discuss football. The club now has more than 500 members.

Other 2022 speakers include:

Monday, Aug. 15 : Sam Pittman

Monday, Aug. 22: Kirk Herbstreit

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Jon Gruden

Tuesday, Sept. 6: Ed Orgeron

Monday, Sept. 12: Paul Finebaum

Monday, Sept. 19 : Hunter Yurachek

Monday, Sept. 26 : Marty Smith

Monday, Oct. 3 : Peter Burns

Monday, Oct. 10: Robbie Bosco

Monday, Oct. 17 : Nathan Brown

Monday, Oct. 24 : Tim Brando

Monday, Oct. 31 : Butch Jones

Monday, Nov. 7: Chris Robinson and Doc Gamble

Monday, Nov. 14 : Houston Nutt

Monday, Nov. 21 : Dari Nowkah

Friday, Jan. 13: Joe Theismann

