MindMed to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of MindMed's management team will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference, to be held in Boston, MA, August 8-11, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Format: In-person presentation and scheduled one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord76/mnmd/2453508

A replay of the webcast will be available in the "News & Media" section of MindMed's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain and neurology. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

