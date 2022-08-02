TOWNSQUARE'S SECOND QUARTER NET REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA REACH ALL-TIME HIGH WITH NET REVENUE +14% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA +7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

June YTD 2022 Digital Revenue and Adjusted Operating Income 50% of Total

Net Leverage Declines to 4.65x

Raising 2022 Guidance

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"I am proud to share that the Townsquare Team delivered another quarter of strong revenue and profit growth, and in doing so, we achieved all-time record highs for both net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Our performance clearly demonstrates the strength and differentiation of our digital businesses and our legacy broadcast business. Townsquare's second quarter net revenue increased year-over-year by +14%, exceeding our guidance range, and Adjusted EBITDA increased +7% year-over-year, meeting our guidance range. In addition, our digital revenue growth accelerated from the first quarter (Q1 +16% year-over-year), with second quarter total digital revenue increasing +21% year-over-year. Our strong top-line growth, margin profile, and cash generation characteristics have contributed to the reduction of our net leverage, now at a historical low of 4.65x as of June 30th, including the repurchase and retirement of $19 million of our Senior Secured Notes at or below par in Q2," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. "We are also pleased to announce that we are raising our FY 2022 guidance following the close of the Cherry Creek acquisition on June 17th. Our updated full year guidance reflects the ongoing momentum of our business and the strength of our performance to date, fueled by our differentiated digital platform. As a Digital First Local Media Company focused principally on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, we have a resilient digital growth engine supported by subscription digital marketing solutions, with a large addressable market and limited competition. As we move forward, we expect double-digit digital net revenue growth to continue at strong margins, reaching our digital revenue target of at least $275 million in 2024. With half of our total revenue and profit coming from digital today, it is our belief that over time as digital continues to meaningfully grow, Townsquare should and will be afforded a sum-of the-parts valuation that our digital assets deserve."

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes our subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive. The Digital Advertising segment, marketed externally as Townsquare Ignite, includes digital advertising on our owned and operated digital properties and our digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment includes our local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast, and other miscellaneous revenue that is associated with our broadcast advertising platform. The remainder of our business is reported in the Other category, which includes our live events business. The Company has presented segment information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 in conformity with the current period's segment information.

Second Quarter Highlights*

As compared to the second quarter of 2021: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions ("Townsquare Interactive") net revenue increased 13.7% Digital Advertising net revenue increased 25.4%

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 9.8%



Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 11.8%

Diluted income per share was $0.24 , and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.71

Townsquare Interactive added approximately 1,150 net subscribers

Repurchased aggregate $19.2 million of our 2026 Secured Senior Notes at or below par

Completed the acquisition of Cherry Creek Broadcasting LLC (" Cherry Creek ") for $18.4 million , net of closing adjustments

Year to Date Highlights*

As compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021 : Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased 14.3% Digital Advertising net revenue increased 21.4%

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 8.6%



Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 12.4%

Townsquare Interactive added approximately 2,200 net subscribers

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2022, net revenue is expected to be between $120 million and $127 million and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $30 million and $32 million.

For the full year 2022, net revenue guidance is raised to be between $465 million and $480 million and Adjusted EBITDA guidance is raised to be between $116 million and $121 million.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased $14.6 million, or 13.6%, as compared to the same period in 2021. Our Digital Advertising net revenue increased $7.5 million, or 25.4%, and our Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased $2.8 million, or 13.7%, as compared to the same period in 2021 due in part to the addition of approximately 1,150 additional net subscribers during the second quarter of 2022.

Our Other net revenue increased $3.7 million due to an increase in the number of live events held in the current period and our Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $0.6 million, or 1.0%, as compared to the same period in 2021, due to increases in the purchase of new advertising by our clients.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, increased $2.1 million, or 6.8%, to $32.4 million, as compared to $30.3 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $1.4 million, or 4.8%, to $31.1 million, as compared to $29.6 million in the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, decreased $5.2 million to $4.9 million, as compared to $10.1 million in the same period last year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022, increased $26.1 million, or 13.3%, as compared to the same period in 2021. Our Digital Advertising net revenue increased $11.7 million, or 21.4% and our Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased $5.6 million, or 14.3% as compared to the same period in 2021 due in part to the addition of approximately 2,200 additional net subscribers during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Our Other net revenue increased $4.7 million due to the increase in live events held during the period, as compared to the same period a year ago. Our Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $4.1 million, or 4.0%, due to increases in the purchase of new advertising by our clients.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased $4.0 million, or 8.0% to $54.4 million, as compared to $50.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $3.4 million, or 6.9%, to $52.8 million, as compared to $49.4 million in the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased $3.7 million, or 93.2%, to $7.7 million, as compared to $4.0 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, we had a total of $22.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $530.8 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 4.86x and 4.65x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, of $109.1 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of July 29, 2022, of our outstanding common stock.

Security

Number

Outstanding

Description Class A common stock

12,876,711

One vote per share. Class B common stock

815,296

10 votes per share.1 Class C common stock

3,461,341

No votes.1 Total

17,153,348



1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain

conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

Conference Call

Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain second quarter 2022 financial results and 2022 guidance on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13731436. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 9, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13731436. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 29,000 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 357 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com , www.townsquareinteractive.com and www.townsquareignite.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. Actual events or results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by us include the impact of general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business including supply chain disruptions, inflation, labor shortages and the effect on advertising activity, industry conditions, including existing competition and future competitive technologies, the popularity of radio as a broadcasting and advertising medium, cancellations, disruptions or postponements of advertising schedules in response to national or world events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to develop and maintain digital technologies and hire and retain technical and sales talent, our dependence on key personnel, our capital expenditure requirements, our continued ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, and consummate and integrate any future acquisitions, legislative or regulatory requirements, risks and uncertainties relating to our leverage and changes in interest rates, our ability to obtain financing at times, in amounts and at rates considered appropriate by us, our ability to access the capital markets as and when needed and on terms that we consider favorable to us and other factors discussed in this section entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in this report and under "Risk Factors" in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control. In addition, as a result of these and other factors, our past financial performance should not be relied on as an indication of future performance. The cautionary statements referred to in this section also should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that may be issued by us or persons acting on our behalf. The forward-looking statements included in this report are made only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments, change in fair value of investment, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments, change in fair value of investment, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt, gain on insurance recoveries and net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of June 30, 2022, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs and certain impairments. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (unaudited)



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,825

$ 50,505 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,561 and $6,743, respectively 63,458

57,647 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,205

12,086 Total current assets 98,488

120,238 Property and equipment, net 109,944

106,717 Intangible assets, net 300,935

278,265 Goodwill 166,324

157,947 Investments 16,445

18,217 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 49,910

42,996 Other assets 2,067

1,437 Restricted cash 494

494 Total assets $ 744,607

$ 726,311 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 8,783

$ 5,676 Deferred revenue 10,435

10,208 Accrued compensation and benefits 9,453

14,411 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,684

22,512 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,651

7,396 Accrued interest 15,197

15,754 Total current liabilities 78,203

75,957 Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs of $7,348 and $8,479, respectively 523,418

541,521 Deferred tax liability 22,395

20,081 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 44,151

38,743 Other long-term liabilities 16,965

425 Total liabilities 685,132

676,727 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 12,876,711 and

12,573,654 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 129

126 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and

815,296 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8

8 Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,461,341 and

3,461,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 35

35 Total common stock 172

169 Treasury stock, at cost; 25,623 and zero shares of Class A common stock, respectively (225)

— Additional paid-in capital 306,997

302,724 Accumulated deficit (250,017)

(256,635) Non-controlling interest 2,548

3,326 Total stockholders' equity 59,475

49,584 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 744,607

$ 726,311

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net revenue $ 121,924

$ 107,338

$ 222,166

$ 196,099 Operating costs and expenses:













Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based

compensation 83,833

71,591

157,596

136,118 Depreciation and amortization 4,314

4,996

9,079

9,725 Corporate expenses 5,739

5,452

10,148

9,586 Stock-based compensation 839

894

1,708

1,956 Transaction and business realignment costs 824

456

1,276

5,361 Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments 9,419

95

9,897

95 Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 89

34

(219)

627 Total operating costs and expenses 105,057

83,518

189,485

163,468 Operating income 16,867

23,820

32,681

32,631 Other expense (income):













Interest expense, net 10,044

9,809

20,071

19,964 (Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt (108)

—

(108)

5,997 Other expense (income), net 806

(40)

2,394

(377) Income from operations before tax 6,125

14,051

10,324

7,047 Income tax provision 1,206

3,977

2,664

3,082 Net income $ 4,919

$ 10,074

$ 7,660

$ 3,965















Net income attributable to:













Controlling interests $ 4,394

$ 9,432

$ 6,618

$ 2,883 Non-controlling interests $ 525

$ 642

$ 1,042

$ 1,082















Basic income per share:













Attributable to common shares $ 0.26

$ 0.58

$ 0.39

$ 0.14 Attributable to participating shares $ —

$ 0.58

$ —

$ 0.14















Diluted income per share $ 0.24

$ 0.50

$ 0.35

$ 0.13















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic attributable to common shares 16,986

16,087

16,891

17,187 Basic attributable to participating shares —

163

—

3,474 Diluted 18,695

18,837

19,177

22,730

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 7,660

$ 3,965 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 9,079

9,725 Amortization of deferred financing costs 855

674 Non-cash lease income (251)

(261) Net deferred taxes and other 2,314

2,841 Provision for doubtful accounts 494

901 Stock-based compensation expense 1,708

1,956 (Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt (108)

5,997 Trade activity, net (1,773)

(7,876) Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments 9,897

95 Unrealized loss on investment 2,172

— Content rights acquired (19,320)

— Amortization of content rights 1,952

— Change in content rights liabilities 18,278

— Other (283)

(147) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (5,984)

2,799 Prepaid expenses and other assets (507)

2,309 Accounts payable 1,401

88 Accrued expenses (3,917)

(3,301) Accrued interest (556)

12,135 Other long-term liabilities (106)

(729) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 23,005

31,171 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations —

(33) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,005

31,138 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payment for acquisition (18,419)

— Purchase of property and equipment (7,627)

(4,839) Purchase of investments (100)

(278) Purchase of digital assets (4,997)

— Proceeds from insurance recoveries 11

225 Proceeds from sale of assets and investment related transactions 639

839 Net cash used in investing activities (30,493)

(4,053) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of 2026 Notes (18,850)

— Repayment of term loans —

(272,381) Repurchase of 2023 Notes —

(273,416) Proceeds from the issuance of 2026 Notes —

550,000 Prepayment fee on 2023 Notes —

(4,443) Deferred financing costs —

(9,027) Repurchase of Oaktree securities —

(80,394) Transaction costs related to Oaktree securities repurchase —

(1,556) Proceeds from stock options exercised 759

9,702 Repurchase of stock (225)

(1,400) Cash distribution to non-controlling interests (1,820)

(2,216) Repayments of capitalized obligations (56)

(37) Net cash used in financing activities (20,192)

(85,168) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (27,680)

(58,083) Beginning of period 50,999

83,723 End of period $ 23,319

$ 25,640

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash payments:





Interest $ 19,508

$ 7,151 Income taxes 859

484







Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:





Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1) $ 1,500

$ 6,100 Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1) 519

1,642 Accrued capital expenditures 1,517

183 Accrued financing fees —

150







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:





Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in

operating cash flows $ 5,036

$ 5,243 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations 5,211

1,662







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,825

$ 25,146 Restricted cash 494

494

$ 23,319

$ 25,640



(1) Represents total advertising services provided by the Company in exchange for equity interests and property and equipment acquired during each of the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 22,983

$ 20,220

13.7 %

$ 44,833

$ 39,217

14.3 % Digital Advertising 37,198

29,655

25.4 %

66,437

54,731

21.4 % Broadcast Advertising 56,975

56,422

1.0 %

105,180

101,108

4.0 % Other 4,768

1,041

358.0 %

5,716

1,043

448.0 % Net revenue 121,924

107,338

13.6 %

222,166

196,099

13.3 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Expenses 16,293

14,125

15.3 %

$ 31,769

$ 27,190

16.8 % Digital Advertising expenses 26,104

19,731

32.3 %

47,115

37,543

25.5 % Broadcast Advertising expenses 37,542

37,045

1.3 %

73,980

70,627

4.7 % Other expenses 3,894

690

464.3 %

4,732

758

524.3 % Direct operating expenses 83,833

71,591

17.1 %

157,596

136,118

15.8 % Depreciation and amortization 4,314

4,996

(13.7) %

9,079

9,725

(6.6) % Corporate expenses 5,739

5,452

5.3 %

10,148

9,586

5.9 % Stock-based compensation 839

894

(6.2) %

1,708

1,956

(12.7) % Transaction and business realignment costs 824

456

80.7 %

1,276

5,361

(76.2) % Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible

assets and investments 9,419

95

**

9,897

95

** Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 89

34

161.8 %

(219)

627

** Total operating costs and expenses 105,057

83,518

25.8 %

189,485

163,468

15.9 % Operating income 16,867

23,820

(29.2) %

32,681

32,631

0.2 % Other expense (income):





















Interest expense, net 10,044

9,809

2.4 %

20,071

19,964

0.5 % (Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment

and modification of debt (108)

—

**

(108)

5,997

** Other expense (income), net 806

(40)

**

2,394

(377)

** Income from operations before tax 6,125

14,051

(56.4) %

10,324

7,047

46.5 % Income tax provision 1,206

3,977

(69.7) %

2,664

3,082

(13.6) % Net income $ 4,919

$ 10,074

(51.2) %

$ 7,660

$ 3,965

93.2 %



** not meaningful

The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)





2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 22,983

$ 20,220

13.7 %

$ 44,833

$ 39,217

14.3 % Digital Advertising 37,198

29,655

25.4 %

66,437

54,731

21.4 % Digital 60,181

49,875

20.7 %

111,270

93,948

18.4 % Broadcast Advertising 56,975

56,422

1.0 %

105,180

101,108

4.0 % Other 4,768

1,041

358.0 %

5,716

1,043

448.0 % Net revenue $ 121,924

$ 107,338

13.6 %

$ 222,166

$ 196,099

13.3 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 6,690

$ 6,095

9.8 %

$ 13,064

$ 12,027

8.6 % Digital Advertising 11,094

9,924

11.8 %

19,322

17,188

12.4 % Digital 17,784

16,019

11.0 %

32,386

29,215

10.9 % Broadcast Advertising 19,433

19,377

0.3 %

31,200

30,481

2.4 % Other 874

351

149.0 %

984

285

245.3 % Adjusted Operating Income $ 38,091

$ 35,747

6.6 %

$ 64,570

$ 59,981

7.7 %





** not meaningful

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)





2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 22,983

$ 20,220

13.7 %

$ 44,833

$ 39,217

14.3 % Digital Advertising 37,198

29,655

25.4 %

66,437

54,731

21.4 % Digital 60,181

49,875

20.7 %

111,270

93,948

18.4 % Broadcast Advertising 56,975

56,422

1.0 %

105,180

101,108

4.0 % Other 4,768

1,041

358.0 %

5,716

1,043

448.0 % Net revenue $ 121,924

$ 107,338

13.6 %

$ 222,166

$ 196,099

13.3 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

political revenue —

—

**

—

—

** Digital Advertising political revenue 151

—

**

197

—

** Broadcast Advertising political revenue 1,365

764

78.7 %

1,751

1,203

45.6 % Other political revenue —

—

**

—

—

** Political revenue $ 1,516

$ 764

98.4 %

$ 1,948

$ 1,203

61.9 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net

revenue (ex. political) $ 22,983

$ 20,220

13.7 %

$ 44,833

$ 39,217

14.3 % Digital Advertising net revenue (ex. political) 37,047

29,655

24.9 %

66,240

54,731

21.0 % Digital net revenue (ex. political) 60,030

49,875

20.4 %

111,073

93,948

18.2 % Broadcast Advertising political net revenue (ex.

political) 55,610

55,658

(0.1) %

103,429

99,905

3.5 % Other net revenue (ex. political) 4,768

1,041

358.0 %

5,716

1,043

448.0 % Net revenue (ex. political) $ 120,408

$ 106,574

13.0 %

$ 220,218

$ 194,896

13.0 %



** not meaningful

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 4,919

$ 10,074

$ 7,660

$ 3,965 Income tax provision 1,206

3,977

2,664

3,082 Income from operations before income taxes 6,125

14,051

10,324

7,047 Transaction and business realignment costs 824

456

1,276

5,361 Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments 9,419

95

9,897

95 Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 89

34

(219)

627 (Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt (108)

—

(108)

5,997 Change in fair value of investment 664

—

2,172

— Gain on insurance recoveries —

—

(11)

(225) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes (525)

(642)

(1,042)

(1,082) Adjusted net income before income taxes 16,488

13,994

22,289

17,820 Income tax provision 3,246

3,961

5,751

7,794 Adjusted Net Income $ 13,242

$ 10,033

$ 16,538

$ 10,026















Adjusted Net Income Per Share:













Basic $ 0.78

$ 0.62

$ 0.98

$ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.71

$ 0.53

$ 0.86

$ 0.44















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 16,986

16,087

16,891

17,187 Diluted 18,695

18,837

19,177

22,730

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 4,919

$ 10,074

$ 7,660

$ 3,965 Income tax provision 1,206

3,977

2,664

3,082 Interest expense, net 10,044

9,809

20,071

19,964 (Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt (108)

—

(108)

5,997 Depreciation and amortization 4,314

4,996

9,079

9,725 Stock-based compensation 839

894

1,708

1,956 Transaction and business realignment costs 824

456

1,276

5,361 Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments 9,419

95

9,897

95 Change in fair value of investment 664

—

2,172

— Other (a) 231

(6)

3

250 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,352

$ 30,295

$ 54,422

$ 50,395 Political Adjusted EBITDA (1,289)

(649)

(1,656)

(1,023) Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 31,063

$ 29,646

$ 52,766

$ 49,372 Political Adjusted EBITDA 1,289

649

1,656

1,023 Net cash paid for interest (599)

(1)

(19,508)

(7,151) Capital expenditures (4,862)

(2,979)

(7,627)

(4,839) Cash paid for taxes (811)

(414)

(859)

(484) Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 26,080

$ 26,901

$ 26,428

$ 37,921



(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income), net.

The following table reconciles net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2022 Net income $ 12,894

$ 1,925

$ 2,741

$ 4,919

$ 22,479 Income tax provision 3,349

3,920

1,458

1,206

9,933 Interest expense, net 9,816

10,066

10,027

10,044

39,953 Gain on repurchases, extinguishment and

modification of debt —

—

—

(108)

(108) Depreciation and amortization 4,821

4,552

4,765

4,314

18,452 Stock-based compensation 877

885

869

839

3,470 Transaction and business realignment costs 486

(542)

452

824

1,220 Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets

and investments —

1,818

478

9,419

11,715 Change in fair value of investment (2,924)

2,792

1,508

664

2,040 Other (a) (168)

151

(228)

$ 231

(14) Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,151

$ 25,567

$ 22,070

$ 32,352

$ 109,140



(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income), net.

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 6,244

$ 10,934

$ 10,152

$ 816

$ (11,279)

$ 16,867 Depreciation and amortization 313

145

3,157

49

650

4,314 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

5,739

5,739 Stock-based compensation 133

15

84

3

604

839 Transaction and business

realignment costs —

—

—

6

818

824 Impairment of long-lived assets,

intangible assets and

investments —

—

5,951

—

3,468

9,419 Net loss on sale and retirement

of assets —

—

89

—

—

89 Adjusted Operating Income $ 6,690

$ 11,094

$ 19,433

$ 874

$ —

$ 38,091





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 5,686

$ 9,801

$ 16,056

$ 303

$ (8,026)

$ 23,820 Depreciation and amortization 281

112

3,258

41

1,304

4,996 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

5,452

5,452 Stock-based compensation 128

11

63

3

689

894 Transaction and business

realignment costs —

—

—

4

452

456 Impairment of long-lived and

intangible assets —

—

—

—

95

95 Net loss on sale and retirement

of assets —

—

—

—

34

34 Adjusted Operating Income $ 6,095

$ 9,924

$ 19,377

$ 351

$ —

$ 35,747

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 (in thousands):



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 12,209

$ 19,082

$ 18,952

$ 759

$ (18,321)

$ 32,681 Depreciation and amortization 590

210

6,302

87

1,890

9,079 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

10,148

10,148 Stock-based compensation 265

30

171

6

1,236

1,708 Transaction and business

realignment costs —

—

—

12

1,264

1,276 Impairment of long-lived assets,

intangible assets and

investments —

—

5,958

120

3,819

9,897 Net gain on sale and retirement

of assets —

—

(183)

—

(36)

(219) Adjusted Operating Income $ 13,064

$ 19,322

$ 31,200

$ 984

$ —

$ 64,570





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 11,047

$ 16,821

$ 23,762

$ 172

$ (19,171)

$ 32,631 Depreciation and amortization 697

335

6,529

86

2,078

9,725 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

9,586

9,586 Stock-based compensation 283

32

190

9

1,442

1,956 Transaction and business

realignment costs —

—

—

18

5,343

5,361 Impairment of long-lived and

intangible assets —

—

—

—

95

95 Net loss on sale and retirement

of assets —

—

—

—

627

627 Adjusted Operating Income $ 12,027

$ 17,188

$ 30,481

$ 285

$ —

$ 59,981

