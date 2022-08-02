Vori Health and Physical Rehabilitation Network Announce Strategic Relationship to Advance MSK Care Accessibility & Affordability with Whole-Person, MSK Hybrid Care Model

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vori Health, a nationwide virtual-first musculoskeletal (MSK) medical practice leader and Physical Rehabilitation Network ("PRN"), a leading US-based owner-operator of over 200 physical therapy clinics, today jointly announced a partnership unveiling a deeply integrated, hybrid care model for MSK care. The partnership unites Vori Health's physician-led, evidence-based MSK care team model with PRN's industry-leading, outcomes based physical therapy care solutions. Together, Vori Health and PRN now offer employers, payers, and providers the most affordable, accessible, and complete clinical care delivery model across virtual and in-person settings.

By bringing together Vori Health's nationwide, virtual MSK specialty care with PRN's in-person physical therapy services, patients receive convenient access on their terms. The full spectrum solution provides a coordinated team of high-quality, board-certified MSK physicians, nurse practitioners, physician associates, physical therapists, registered dieticians, and certified health coaches who are trained to treat all muscle and joint conditions.

"Vori Health is thrilled to partner with PRN to make better quality, lower cost MSK care more accessible by meeting patients where they are. By integrating Vori Health's whole-person MSK care model with PRN's best-in-class physical therapy clinics, we are creating a seamless member experience while demonstrating significant cost savings for employers and payers," said Ryan Grant, CEO and co-founder of Vori Health.

With this new MSK hybrid care model, patients receive world-class treatment online, in-person, or a combination of both—a care continuum in which patients receive the right type of care at the right time.

"PRN is excited to provide greater accessibility, affordability, and advanced physical care services through this strategic relationship with Vori Health," said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. "Now, regardless of where patients are in their MSK journey, they can focus on improving their health and rest easy knowing they will have the best quality care in a seamless experience."

The partnership amplifies the impact of PRN's 17-state clinical network of over 200 locations, where physical therapists provide individualized treatment programs and specialty techniques including traditional land-based therapies, neurological care, pelvic rehabilitation, hand therapy services, as well as aquatic therapy.

Rising Market Demand for Virtual-First, Hybrid MSK Care

Together, Vori Health and PRN are improving patient care and addressing employer and payer needs to control MSK spend. Across the current PRN network, physical therapists tally exceptional patient satisfaction with an 87% net promoter score and a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Google reviews. By reimagining the care delivery model with greater accessibility and an enhanced, evidence-based, integrated care experience, PRN and Vori expect to accelerate the positive trend of patient satisfaction and outcomes metrics while recording measurable reductions in the cost of care.

About Vori Health

Vori Health offers a new care delivery model for treating musculoskeletal conditions. Its nationwide, all-inclusive medical practice is evidence-based and uniquely positioned to address a multitude of back, neck, and other joint issues. The organization offers integrated medical and rehabilitation care, physical therapy, prescriptions, imaging and lab ordering, health coaching, nutritional guidance, community support and premium instructional content. Using a unique, virtual-first care model to help patients find the best path forward, Vori Health connects patients to a trained care team that includes a board-certified, non-operative physical medicine physician, a health coach navigator, and a physical therapist who collaboratively manage the initial patient assessment and coordinate all aspects of care. Learn more at www.vorihealth.com .

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of more than 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 17 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing, and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Venture and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first, outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN's growing network of distinguished regional brands offer a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers' compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. PRN proudly supports more than 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

