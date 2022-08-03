DataDome to Host Demos, Provide Glimpse into Inner Workings of a Modern Bot Detection Engine At Black Hat USA 2022

Cybersecurity Leaders Will Learn How to Effectively Detect & Mitigate Automated Attacks & Fraud Attempts

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, is proud to announce that it is returning to Black Hat USA 2022 , both in person and virtually.

DataDome (PRNewswire)

DataDome's team of experts, including co-founder and CEO Benjamin Fabre , will be at booth #2761 from August 10-11, ready to discuss the ever-evolving online fraud threat landscape, and provide attendees with demos of its award-winning solution, including its newly launched CAPTCHA feature.

"We are thrilled to return to Black Hat USA for another opportunity to meet the thousands of cybersecurity experts who want to learn more about bot-driven fraud," said Benjamin Fabre, co-founder and CEO at DataDome. "All too often, bot attacks go undetected, disrupting business revenues, and putting data security and the customer experience at risk. Our team is looking forward to showcasing how DataDome secures global brands with machine learning-driven, full endpoint protection against malicious bots, which is key to keeping sensitive data safe and online platforms performing at optimum speed."

This year, attendees can expect:

Live demonstrations , on the hour, every hour. These in-person demos will highlight how DataDome's Online Fraud & Bot Management solution provides full endpoint protection for mobile apps, websites and APIs, beating today's most sophisticated bots in real time. Attendees can also try the first ever privacy compliant, secure and human friendly CAPTCHA , now part of DataDome's solution.



A virtual talk on how to prevent business hazards from bots as a service. DataDome's Head of Research, Antoine Vastel , PhD, will deliver a virtual talk , revealing the inner workings of a modern bot detection engine – kryptonite for bots as a service.



One-on-one time with DataDome's CEO . Co-founder and CEO Benjamin Fabre will be on site, available to answer questions about all-things online fraud and bot management. Book a meeting in advance , or stop by booth #2761.



A virtual booth for those registrants not attending in person. Join us at our virtual booth during the show dates of August 10-11 , where one of our bot experts will be on hand to chat with you via messenger or video in real time. Registration for the virtual conference is free. Once logged in, find us in the virtual Exhibit Center.

Follow DataDome on Twitter and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies , and to ensure your bot protection is ready for the sales season .

About DataDome

DataDome is a global provider of state-of-the-art bot protection for mobile apps, websites, and APIs, against online fraud. DataDome's mission is to free the web from fraudulent traffic, so sensitive data remains safe without compromising user privacy or the user experience. DataDome leverages AI and machine learning to analyze 1 trillion signals each day and beat sophisticated attacks in real time. DataDome protects leading digital commerce businesses , including Axel Springer, AngelList Talent, Australia Post, Patreon, carsales.com Limited, and Foot Locker.

