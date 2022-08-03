ECRI Announces Healthcare Supply Chain Award Winners for 2022

Eleven U.S. health systems receive ECRI's top honor for excellence in supply chain practices

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRI, an independent, nonprofit health services organization that provides technology solutions and evidence-based guidance to healthcare decision makers worldwide, announces the winners of its eleventh annual Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award. This annual award recognizes U.S. healthcare organizations for achieving excellence in overall spend management and adopting best practice solutions into their supply chain processes.

The supply chain winners make evidence-based decisions using data analytics, best practices, and leadership engagement.

"Since 2020, U.S. hospitals have faced extraordinary pandemic-related challenges pertaining to medical supply disruptions and shortages, and other global market forces. This year, it is especially rewarding to recognize eleven of our healthcare members for overcoming obstacles and achieving overall supply chain successes using our data-driven solutions," says Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD, president and chief executive officer, ECRI. "A big congratulations to our winners—we are honored to partner with them in keeping patients safe."

ECRI's 2022 Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award winners are:

Broward Health | Fort Lauderdale, FL

Children's Health | Irving, TX

Jackson Health System | Miami, FL

JPS Health Network | Fort Worth, TX

Nationwide Children's Hospital | Columbus, OH

New York City Health + Hospitals Corp. | New York, NY

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center | Columbus, OH

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center | Houston, TX

United Health Services Hospitals, Inc. | Binghamton, NY

Universal Health Services, Inc. | King of Prussia, PA

University of Mississippi Medical Center | Jackson, MS

The Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award recognizes members of ECRI's portfolio of supply chain services who demonstrate exemplary utilization of services across the procurement lifecycle, including budgeting, benchmarking, technology assessment, and strategic development. As part of the selection process, ECRI evaluated candidates' 2021 spend management and market analytics efforts for capital medical devices, supplies, physician preference items, service contracts, and reagents.

"These winners consistently applied effective processes to make clinically sound and evidence-based decisions for supply and capital technology procurement using data analytics, best practices, and leadership engagement," says Tim Browne, vice president, supply chain solutions, ECRI. "We are delighted to partner with these healthcare leaders and contribute to their successes."

ECRI will be honoring the winners with individual award programs as well as recognizing them at ECRI's booth 421 at the Association of Healthcare Resource and Materials Management (AHRMM) Conference and Exhibition, August 7-10, 2022, in Anaheim, CA.

More than 3,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems are members of ECRI's strategic sourcing and supply chain programs. ECRI has analyzed $128 billion in supply and capital spend, including pandemic-related personal protective equipment from both traditional and non-traditional suppliers.

ECRI's integrated technology decision support solutions help healthcare organizations of all sizes and settings reduce clinical spend and enhance patient outcomes. To learn more about ECRI's Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award winners, visit our winners circle, e-mail clientservices@ecri.org, or call (610) 825-6000, ext. 5891.

About ECRI

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings. With a focus on technology evaluation and safety, ECRI is respected and trusted by healthcare leaders and agencies worldwide. For more than fifty years, ECRI has built its reputation on integrity and disciplined rigor, with an unwavering commitment to independence and strict conflict-of-interest rules.

ECRI is the only organization worldwide to conduct independent medical device evaluations, with labs located in North America and Asia Pacific. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices PSO is a federally certified Patient Safety Organization as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) formally became an ECRI Affiliate in 2020.

