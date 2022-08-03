Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc is pleased to announce the opening of Phase 1 of its Brand New resort in the Mentawai Islands

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nasara resort is our brand new environmentally friendly resort. Nasara is conceived as an iconic recreation destination. As a surfing destination, few places on earth offer diverse, reliable waves on offer across the entire island group throughout the year. CEO and CFO Rudi Khelces stated, "We are excited to have our Stage 1 ready and open for business ahead of schedule. In addition to our overall growth, Nasara will be the cornerstone of our plan to build and construct a 37 Villa tourism resort. Our facilities and surroundings are outstanding on a world-class scale." The development objective is to create a 4.5-star destination to be enjoyed by locals and foreigners alike. Website for more information https://nasararesort.com/the-resort/#nasara

GGSM is a publicly-traded company engaged in the charter boat business in the Mentawai Islands and Beyond. The Kuda Laut's charter vessel is a Mentawai Surf Charter vessel to the World-Famous Mentawai Islands. The Kuda Laut has been chartering to the Mentawai, Telos, Nias, and Banyak Islands for over 25 seasons. From the Lagundri Bay in Nias, the Hinakos, the Bay of Plenty in the Banyaks, the Telos long rights, and the famous waves in the Mentawai, such as Rifles. No Kandui, Ebay, etc., in the Playground, to telescopes, Bintang, Lances Right.

