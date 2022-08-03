Irvine Hebrew Day School welcomes community to Summer Night's Festival

The innovative Orange County school showcases its inclusive culture and commitment to progressive Jewish education with a fun family event on Aug. 9

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Irvine Hebrew Day School , an independent, experiential and inquiry-based Jewish day school serving Orange County and the surrounding area, invites the community to enjoy fun and falafel at the school's inaugural summer festival.

IHDS's Summer Night's Festival will be held at IHDS (1500 E. 17th St., Santa Ana, California 92705) on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 5-8 p.m.

"The Irvine Hebrew Day School family welcomes the community to our campus to celebrate summer at this family-friendly event," said Andie Hardy, the school's director of curriculum and instruction. "The Summer Night's Festival is also an opportunity to demonstrate the open, supportive culture we've built for Jewish families in the area, and to share our passionate commitment to educational innovation and excellence."

The Summer Night's Festival at IHDS will include:

Bungee jumper

Mechanical surfboard

Petting zoo

Inflatable bouncer and slide

Israel -themed art/architecture project

Face painting

Popcorn, snow cones and cotton candy

Admission and activities are free. Falafel will be available at the Summer Night's Festival for $10 or preorder for $8 at https://irvinehebrewday.org/product/falafel .

IHDS represents a new paradigm in Jewish education based on in-depth, meaningful learning and genuine, respectful dialogue. Educators, administrators and parents are trained in Positive Discipline methods and engaged in a shared mission to equip students with the knowledge, creativity and skills necessary for achievement and success in the 21st century.

"At Irvine Hebrew Day School, we provide a unique Jewish educational experience based on academic rigor, educational innovation and social emotional growth," said Karin Hepner, a co-founder of the school. "A major part of that experience is the community we've established here, which we've designed the Summer's Night Festival to showcase. IHDS is open to all Jewish families, regardless of their affiliation or background. With prejudice and anti-Semitism on the rise, we offer a safe environment where students can learn, grow and nurture a thoughtful relationship with their Jewish heritage and identity."

For more information about Irvine Hebrew Day School, visit https://irvinehebrewday.org .

For more information about IHDS's Summer Night's Festival, visit Facebook .

About Irvine Hebrew Day School (IHDS)

Irvine Hebrew Day School (IHDS) is an independent K-8th-grade Jewish day school offering experiential, inquiry-based education and fostering critical thinking and discovery in all aspects of learning. Our goal is to give children knowledge that empowers them to pursue meaningful discussion and seek purposeful answers for an entire lifetime. More than 60% of IHDS students are identified as "gifted" or "highly gifted," compared to the 6% national average. With its low student-to-teacher ratio and small class sizes, IHDS is able to offer individualized attention, accommodating learners wherever they are with differentiated instruction. IHDS is committed to maintaining a diverse, welcoming culture open to Jewish families from all affiliations and backgrounds. For more information, visit https://irvinehebrewday.org .

