Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Fitness Model Whitney Johns Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced Whitney Johns, fitness and cover model, has joined the HoneyDrip.com platform. Honeydrip.com is a digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"I love Whitney's passion and energy" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "HoneyDrip allows our creators to post their most exclusive content and interact directly with their fans. The site empowers the creators to express themselves without the negative stigma associated with some of our competitors, such as OnlyFans."

Whitney Johns is a fitness and print cover model. She has been featured in Forbes, Muscle and Fitness, and Muscle and Fitness Hers magazines. In 2022 alone she graced the covers of Strong Fitness Magazine (June) and Vitality Magazine (May). She is also a two-time winner of "Physique of the Year" by Fitness Gurls magazine. Whitney is not only a model, but an entrepreneur. She's created Whitney Johns Nutrition which is a line of naturally derived, non-GMO, and gluten-free health supplements.

"I'm very excited to join this platform" said Johns. "HoneyDrip.com seems to be doing so much for their creators and subscribers. They are elevating the exclusive content game!"

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

