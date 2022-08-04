KIOTI Expands Turf Care Offerings with Reliability, Comfort in Mind

Five new models include company's first-ever stand-on zero-turn-radius mowers

WENDELL, N.C., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., expands its turf care offerings this summer with five new zero-turn-radius (ZTR) mower models, including the company's first-ever stand-on ZTRs. These additions to the KIOTI lineup were designed to provide operators reliable performance without sacrificing comfort. The new models maximize uptime and serviceability, while still providing the comfort and ergonomics operators seek for all-day use.

Launching this summer, the ZXS Series includes two stand-on models featuring a comfortable ride and reliable performance and will be shipping soon to dealers across North America. Expanding KIOTI's seated ZTR offerings, three new additions to the company's ZXC Series will cut through the toughest turf with premium commercial-grade features and are available now at select dealers. All five of the new models feature 24-hp Kawasaki® engines combined with Hydro-Gear® transmissions for reliable, hardworking performance.

"KIOTI is proud to continue the expansion of our turf care product line, demonstrating our commitment to this important category for our dealers and our customers," said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division. "We're pleased to combine Kawasaki engines with our proven ZTR platform, while at the same time introducing an all-new stand-on architecture, launching exclusively with Kawasaki powerplants. These additions deliver customers five innovative mower models that offer the comfort they seek alongside the reliability their work demands."

ZXS Series Debut

Designed with precision in mind and built to tackle tough obstacles, the ZXS Series is KIOTI's debut line of stand-on ZTR mowers and includes two models: the ZXS48 and ZXS54. Customers can choose from 48- or 54-inch fabricated, reinforced steel decks with standard notch blades and adjustable drive levers. Plus, simple tool-less removal of the plush and comfortable operator pad reveals ample space and easy access to all serviceable components, such as transaxles, drive belt, battery, and fuses for painless maintenance and upkeep.

"Delivering operators all-day comfort and reliable performance, KIOTI's ZXS Series was designed with our end-users' needs top-of-mind," Kim continued. "We're eager to see these models arrive at dealerships and get to work."

ZXC Series Additions

Joining KIOTI's ZXC Series are three seated models: the ZXC48 LT, ZXC54 LT and ZXC60 LT. These premium commercial-grade mowers feature a large 12.5-gallon fuel capacity, requiring less frequent refueling and allowing for more uptime on the job. All ZXC models comfortably accommodate users of all statures with adjustable seats and drive lever positioning, providing a precise and responsive driving experience with optimized control connections and finely tuned linkages. Operators can choose from 48-, 54- or 60-inch mower decks, each with a fabricated, reinforced 10-gauge steel deck and standard notch blades to cut through the toughest turf.

About KIOTI Tractor

For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been supplying tractors in the 22-110 horsepower range to the U.S. and Canadian markets. Today, the company offers a full line of compact tractors, utility vehicles and zero-turn-radius mowers for both residential and commercial use and is expanding into compact construction. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C. and with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI is committed to providing equipment that is durable, reliable and easy to use. KIOTI customers benefit from an extensive and growing dealer network that's dedicated to superior customer service across North America. For more information on KIOTI or KIOTI products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or www.KIOTI.com.

