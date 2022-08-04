Nova Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2022

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the second quarter, the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $141.6 million . Up 45% year over year

GAAP net income of $34.9 million , or $1.09 per diluted share. Up 42% year over year on a per-share basis

Non-GAAP net income of $39.5 million , or $1.24 per diluted share. Up 38% year over year on a per-share basis

Record Optical CD Standalone revenue driven by multiple customer selections

Diversified geographic mix, including four major territories contributing over 15% of revenue each

Continued proliferation of Nova METRION®. Selected by Advanced Logic Manufacturer

GAAP Results ($K)



Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Revenues $141,628 $133,957 $97,746 Net Income $34,878 $34,162 $22,924 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.09 $1.07 $0.77

Non-GAAP Results ($K)



Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Net Income $39,546 $41,487 $26,886 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.24 $1.30 $0.90

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.

Management Comments

"Nova delivered sound results for the second quarter, demonstrating strength in all product lines across our dimensional, materials, and chemical metrology portfolio. Our business performance yielded another quarterly revenue record with both revenue and profitability reaching the high end of the guidance," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our solid backlog and the demand for our products across the various semiconductor technology nodes solidify our goal to continue our profitable growth this year as well. With the company revenues exceeding $500 million in the last four quarters, we mark the realization of our Nova 500 strategic plan, which cemented the fundamentals to support our future organic and inorganic growth in the long term."

2022 Third Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the third quarter, the period ending September 30, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$137 million to $147 million in revenue

$0.89 to $1.08 in diluted GAAP EPS

$1.06 to $1.25 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2022 Second Quarter Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $141.6 million, an increase of 6% compared with the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 45% compared with the second quarter of 2021.

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 57%, same as the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $43.4 million, compared with $39.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $28.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $34.9 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $34.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $22.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $39.5 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $41.5 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $26.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Conference Call Information

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, inventory step-up and contingent consideration revaluation, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of ASSETS June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 170,297 126,698 Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits 105,393 221,897 Marketable securities 88,622 61,568 Trade accounts receivable, net 94,559 68,446 Inventories 101,633 78,665 Other current assets 17,326 9,242 Total current assets 577,830 566,516 Non-current assets



Marketable securities 120,937 137,415 Interest-bearing bank deposits 3,263 3,672 Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits 1,600 1,600 Deferred tax assets 11,306 6,161 Severance pay funds 1,198 1,327 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,873 30,627 Property and equipment, net 45,781 34,460 Intangible assets, net 45,456 2,601 Goodwill 48,534 20,114 Other long-term assets 723 661 Total non-current assets 323,671 238,638 Total assets 901,501 805,154 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities



Convertible senior notes, net - 183,037 Trade accounts payable 36,819 36,218 Deferred revenues 19,829 15,338 Operating lease current liabilities 5,727 4,452 Other current liabilities 53,713 48,885 Total current liabilities 116,088 287,930 Non-current liabilities



Convertible senior notes, net 195,750 - Accrued severance pay 3,628 3,686 Operating lease long-term liabilities 43,301 33,450 Long-term deferred tax liability 12,593 - Other long-term liabilities 7,627 6,334 Total non-current liabilities 262,899 43,470 Shareholders' equity 522,514 473,754 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 901,501 805,154

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues:







Products 114,120 78,293 224,032 144,576 Services 27,508 19,453 51,553 37,303 Total revenues 141,628 97,746 275,585 181,879 Total cost of revenues 61,240 41,802 119,047 78,005 Gross profit 80,388 55,944 156,538 103,874 Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 22,115 15,341 41,244 29,859 Sales and marketing 12,342 9,432 24,588 18,972 General and administrative 7,455 3,388 13,511 6,927 Amortization of intangible assets 1,513 574 3,126 1,149 Total operating expenses 43,425 28,735 82,469 56,907 Operating income 36,963 27,209 74,069 46,967 Financing income (expense), net 3,568 (1,150) 4,786 (726) Income before taxes on income 40,531 26,059 78,855 46,241 Income tax expenses 5,653 3,135 9,815 5,701 Net income for the period 34,878 22,924 69,040 40,540









Earnings per share:







Basic 1.22 0.81 2.41 1.43 Diluted 1.09 0.77 2.16 1.37









Shares used in calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):







Basic 28,688 28,304 28,662 28,259 Diluted 31,902 29,815 31,963 29,561

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income 34,878 22,924 69,040 40,540 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation of property and equipment 2,001 1,596 4,036 3,175 Amortization of intangible assets 1,513 574 3,126 1,149 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 715 283 1,544 283 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 318 1,051 638 2,085 Share-based compensation 4,072 2,128 7,932 4,350 Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation 2,178 (350) 2,971 12 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivables, net (17,264) 1,613 (16,794) 5,107 Inventories (5,637) (5,831) (12,535) (10,248) Other current and long-term assets 7,925 554 (8,071) (608) Deferred tax assets, net (2,331) (1,116) (4,940) (1,714) Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,123 411 2,035 817 Trade accounts payables 881 1,932 (1,060) 2,371 Deferred revenues 5,266 (147) 4,522 8,874 Operating lease liabilities (4,332) 81 (5,138) (1,185) Other current and long-term liabilities (6,234) 587 (9,385) 4,305 Accrued severance pay, net 10 93 71 55 Net cash provided by operating activities 25,082 26,383 37,992 59,368 Cash flows from investment activities:







Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash - - (78,469) - Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits 66,872 2,461 116,504 (53,344) Investment in marketable securities (34,691) (101,466) (51,527) (101,466) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 18,428 1,200 34,198 1,200 Purchase of property and equipment (4,239) (1,318) (7,957) (1,806) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 46,370 (99,123) 12,749 (155,416) Cash flows from investment activities:







Purchases of treasury shares (4,270) - (4,270) - Proceeds from exercise of options 82 - 82 - Net cash used in financing activities (4,188) - (4,188) - Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (2,160) 272 (2,954) 34 Changes in cash and cash equivalents 65,104 (72,468) 43,599 (96,014) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 105,193 208,758 126,698 232,304 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 170,297 136,290 170,297 136,290

NOVA LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 GAAP gross profit 80,388 76,150 55,944 Stock-based compensation* 1,021 883 382 Acquisition-related inventory step-up 366 2,606 - Non-GAAP gross profit 81,775 79,639 56,326 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 57 % 57 % 57 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58 % 59 % 58 %







GAAP operating income 36,963 37,106 27,209 Stock-based compensation* 4,072 3,860 2,128 Acquisition-related inventory step-up 366 2,606 - Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation 2,392 1,355 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,513 1,613 574 Non-GAAP operating income 45,306 46,540 29,911 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 26 % 28 % 28 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 32 % 35 % 31 %







GAAP net income 34,878 34,162 22,924 Stock-based compensation* 4,072 3,860 2,128 Acquisition-related inventory step-up 366 2,606 - Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation 2,392 1,355 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,513 1,613 574 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 318 320 1,051 Revaluation of operating lease liabilities (3,350) (546) 554 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (643) (1,883) (345) Non-GAAP net income 39,546 41,487 26,886







GAAP basic earnings per share 1.22 1.20 0.81 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 1.38 1.45 0.95







GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.09 1.07 0.77 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.24 1.30 0.90







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):





Basic 28,688 28,579 28,304 Diluted 31,902 31,968 29,815











* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended June 30, 2022 included in: Cost of revenues - 1,021; Research and development, net - 1,694; Sales and marketing - 756; General and administrative - 601.

NOVA LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (Unaudited)



Low High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 0.89 1.08 Estimated non-GAAP items:



Stock-based compensation 0.15 0.15 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.05 0.05 Amortization of issuance costs 0.01 0.01 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.04) (0.04) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 1.06 1.25

