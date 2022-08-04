2022 Outback received the highest possible rating in new, tougher IIHS side-impact test

Only midsize car among those tested to earn the rating of "Good"

Second Subaru model to secure the top rating for new IIHS test

Outback previously awarded 2022 IIHS TSP+

Subaru has received more IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards than any other brand since 2013 (as of July 2022 )

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced today that the 2022 Subaru Outback received the highest possible rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for their side-impact test. As part of its ongoing efforts to improve vehicle safety, IIHS introduced the new, tougher side-impact test to address the higher-speed crashes that continue to cause fatalities. To assess current model performance, the IIHS tested seven midsize cars, including the 2022 Subaru Outback. The Outback is the only vehicle among those tested to earn the highest possible rating of "Good".

Subaru Outback Only Model to Earn Top Rating in Latest IIHS Side-Impact Testing (PRNewswire)

As with the original test, the new test represents the type of crash that occurs when two crossing vehicles collide in an intersection. The updated evaluation uses a heavier barrier traveling at a higher speed to simulate the striking vehicle. Approximating the weight of most modern midsize SUVs, the new barrier weighs 4,200 pounds, up 900 pounds from the earlier test. The impact speed increased from 31 to 37 MPH. Together, those changes mean the crash produces 82 percent more energy. Additional updates to the test include an updated barrier striking surface that performs more like today's SUVs or pickups when striking the side of another vehicle. As with the previous test, the new test uses two SID-IIs dummies in the driver seat and in the rear seat behind the driver. The SID-IIs represents a small woman or 12-year-old child.

To earn the top rating of "Good" in either the old or new side test, the vehicle's occupant compartment must hold its shape well during the crash. Measures collected from the dummies must not indicate a high risk of severe injuries. In addition, the side airbags and seat belts should prevent the dummies' heads from making hard contact with the interior of the vehicle. All seven cars evaluated earn 'Good' ratings in the original IIHS side test, which will remain the requirement for the TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards until the updated test replaces it in 2023.

In addition to achieving the top rating in the new side-impact test, the Outback retains its previously earned 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, where it earned the highest possible rating for all crashworthiness and crash avoidance evaluations.

To earn a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must receive 'Good' ratings in each of IIHS's six crashworthiness evaluations; 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlight ratings, and available front crash prevention that achieves 'Advanced' or 'Superior' ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The 'Plus' is awarded to models that come exclusively with 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlights.

"We are elated that another one of our Subaru models excelled in this new tougher test," said Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Executive Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our top priority with Outback, and all our models, is to provide customers with vehicles meeting the highest standards in safety."

The 2022 Outback delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The 8.7 inches of ground clearance (9.5 inches for Wilderness) is greater than that of many SUVs, yet the Outback maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry. With a starting price of $27,645, the 2022 Outback is available now at Subaru retailers.

Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 63 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, which is more than any other brand (as of July 2022).* For the full list of 2022 IIHS winners, visit the IIHS website.

*Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

thill@subaru.com

Jessica Tullman

Product Communications

310.352.4400

jtullman@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.