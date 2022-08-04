Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground on Trevesta in Palmetto, FL

PALMETTO, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weller Management and Terwilliger Brothers announce the groundbreaking of Trevesta Place apartment community, a multifamily housing project in the North River. Manatee County, one of the fastest growing locations along the West Coast of Florida, is within an easy commuting distance to Downtown St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota, and Tampa.

"We believe the focus in multifamily communities should be creating positive living experiences. We are pleased to bring a quality development project like Trevesta Place to this community," said John Vranich, President, Weller.

The community will consist of six 4-story elevator-served buildings, providing an advantage over most of the competitive properties which consist of 3-story walk up buildings. Trevesta Place houses 256 units: 24 studios, 88 one-bedrooms, 120 two-bedrooms, and 24 three-bedrooms, ranging in size from 770 to 1248 square feet. All will be fashioned with modern finishes like granite countertops, tile backsplashes, a washer and dryer, and plenty of closet space. With construction now underway, the project is estimated to begin pre-leasing in late December and be completed with its first building in April 2023.

Trevesta Place will provide an "attainable price point" for renters while simultaneously providing a Class" A" apartment experience. Amenities will include a serene swimming pool, yoga lawn, dog park, parking garage, pergola and easy access to shopping and freeways. Future residents will live a short distance from beautiful Tampa Bay, nature trails, and enjoy excellent schools, golf courses, restaurants, and retail. Easy access to I-75 and I-275 is within 5 minutes, offering short commutes to those who want to live in the suburbs.

Weller is a multifamily property management company with approximately 20,000+ units under management focused on real-time market trends throughout the Southeastern U.S., Texas, and Colorado. Since 2005, Weller has grown to be the leading boutique property management and real estate investment services company in the US.

