Tilles Center at LIU Post Announces 2022-23 Season and Sponsor

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post today announced its 2022-23 season presented by Catholic Health. The season has an extensive lineup featuring everything from high-profile rock artists to highly anticipated family shows, national Broadway tours, world-renowned classical orchestras and inspiring dance performances.

Catholic Health President & CEO Patrick O'Shaughnessy, DO, MBA, said, "We celebrate the arts, music and performances that enrich the Long Island community. Together, we provide life's essential nourishment where it is needed." He added, "We are joined in a shared commitment to the culture and values that make Long Island a great place to live, work and shine -- contributing to an extraordinary life here."

Patrons who want the best seats at the best price for Tilles Center performances can save up to $7 off most shows by taking advantage of the Tilles Your Way program and purchasing tickets to three or more performances. For a complete listing of the 2022-23 calendar and ticket prices, please visit https://tillescenter.org/.

"It's an exciting time to rediscover Tilles Center," said Tom Dunn, Executive Director. Dunn recently joined Tilles Center and is thrilled to be part of this season's strong lineup. "The wide range of our programming appeals to a variety of ages and interests for the Long Island community." Dunn continues, "We are especially looking forward to presenting world-class artists like Patti LuPone, fresh off her Tony Award-winning performance in Company, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Penn & Teller. Our family shows include classics with Winnie the Pooh Stage Adaption and favorites like Baby Shark. We're also proud to present the Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine which will truly be an uplifting program. And our Gala promises to be another event you won't want to miss in the only area performance of Daryl Hall with special guest Todd Rundgren."

Dunn shares, "Our popular pre-show entertainment will resume in our Goldsmith Atrium prior to each show, as an ongoing way of showcasing the phenomenal talent on Long Island and solidifying Tilles Center as a destination to share with your friends and family!"

A snapshot of Tilles Center's 2022-23 season:

Celebrity Autobiography

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 @ 7PM Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 @ 7:30PM



NY Philharmonic String Quartet

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 @ 3PM Penn & Teller

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 @ 7:30PM



GALA 2022: Daryl Hall & the Daryl's

House Band with Todd Rundgren

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 @ 8PM Neil DeGrasse Tyson

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 @ 8PM



The Mavericks

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 @ 8PM Legally Blonde

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 @ 2PM & 8PM



ABT Studio Company

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6 @ 7PM America

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27 @ 8PM



Fiddler on the Roof

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 @ 8PM

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 @ 2PM & 8PM Lviv National Philharmonic

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18 @ 8PM



Brian Stokes Mitchell

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 @ 7:30 & 9:30PM Patti LuPone

SUNDAY, MARCH 19 @ 7PM





Winnie the Pooh

SATURDAY, APRIL 8 @ 3PM & 8PM





Sight & Sound of Pink Floyd

SATURDAY, April 15 @ 8PM

Family Fun programming is made possible with support from Northville.

Buy Three and Save

Tilles Your Way allows ticket buyers to save up to $7 per ticket when purchasing 3 or more shows along with advance notice to tickets for newly added performances.

Tickets

Tickets are available online at https://tillescenter.org/, or ticketmaster.com, in person at Tantleff Box Office or by telephone at 516.299.3100. The box office, located at 720 Northern Boulevard (Route 25A) in Brookville, NY, is open Monday to Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. Fees are associated with all orders. There are no refunds.

About Tilles Center

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post in Brookville, is Long Island's premier concert hall. For over 40 years, Tilles Center has been host to more than 70 performances each season by world- renowned artists in music, theater and dance. Tilles Center was the first to bring the New York Philharmonic to Long Island and Bruce Springsteen's legendary "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" was recorded onsite. Tilles Center is located at LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville NY. For more information on how to purchase tickets, please visit www.tillescenter.org

About Long Island University ( LIU )

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU has a network of over 285,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

About Catholic Health

Catholic Health is an integrated system encompassing some of the region's finest health and human services agencies. The health system has nearly 17,000 employees, six acute care hospitals, three nursing homes, a home health service, hospice and a network of physician practices.

