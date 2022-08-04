WeGift Closes First Half of 2022 on a Tear, Achieving Major Milestones in Brand Catalog, Team Growth and Client Acquisition and Retention

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeGift, the industry leader in digital rewards and incentives, announced a number of significant achievements in the first half of 2022. In the first six months of the year, the WeGift team added more than 120 major, beloved brands to its catalog, signed more new clients than in the entire previous year and passed 100 full-time employees.

(PRNewswire)

The WeGift team added more than 120 major brands, signed more new clients than in all of 2021 and passed 100 employees.

"After closing our best year ever in 2021, we've taken things to a whole new level in 2022," said Aron Alexander, CEO and founder. "Payouts from organizations to individuals have long been slow, cumbersome and expensive. We're on a mission to fix that. The customers, partners and team members we've added in the first half of this year will help us accelerate our growth and bring more innovation to an industry that sorely needs it."

In the last six months, WeGift has added some of the world's most-beloved brands to its catalog, including AirBnB, Nike, Instacart, Dunkin', Dick's Sporting Goods, Aldi and many more. In many cases, WeGift is the first and only gift-card platform to integrate with these brands, adding to an industry-leading catalog that offers rewards and incentives that will delight any recipient.

"WeGift continues to be a major partner," said Joel Tobias, director of Strategic Alliances at Perkbox. "The integration was simple, and we saw an impact almost immediately. We've increased our available brands, continue to improve customer satisfaction, and cut our administrative time significantly. Working with WeGift has been nothing short of a huge win."

Customers are taking notice, as WeGift's client roster has exploded. In the first half of the year, notable new customers included WishList, ThanksBen and Xoxoday, among many others. The company has signed more new customers in the first six months of the year than were added in all of 2021, while existing customers are extending their engagements and renewing agreements. Organizations of all types are tapping WeGift's network to underpin rewards through their platforms, as a solution for their own reward and incentive needs or both.

WeGift clients report significant time savings, cost reductions and improved results upon adding WeGift functionality via API integration. Whether they're using WeGift to reward high performers, power marketing campaigns, drive customer loyalty or disburse funds, powerful reporting tools and an intuitive UX lead to happy users and happier recipients.

WeGift solutions support rewards of all types, including retail gift cards, prepaid cards, subscriptions, charitable donations and more, available in 30 countries and 18 currencies. They are aggressively hiring across the organization. To join WeGift - whether as a customer, prospective employee or to be added to the reward catalog - please visit https://www.wegift.io .

About WeGift

Sending disbursements, incentives, and non-cash payouts is manual, expensive, time-consuming, and error prone. WeGift changes this by removing friction from the payouts process, so businesses can instantly transfer value to build relationships with the people they care about. Operating in more than 30 countries, and dozens of languages and currencies, WeGift's digital payouts platform and open API solution is directly integrated into every brand on its platform, offering corporate buyers the only true global network with direct access to more than 1,300 brands. Habito, Perkbox, Seated, Sodexo, Vodafone, and Vouchercodes all rely on WeGift to digitally engage their audiences.

About Perkbox

Perkbox is the global benefits and rewards platform that allows companies to care for, connect with and celebrate their employees, no matter where they are and what they want. With over 10 years' experience, Perkbox is trusted by more than 4,500 companies across 51 countries and counting. Its location agnostic platform helps companies with diverse and dispersed workforces harmonise their Employee Value Proposition (EVP) — keeping each employee happy, healthy, and motivated.

Media Contact: stephen.fidgeon@wegift.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeGift