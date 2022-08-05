PROTECT YOUR RIDE! MOTORCYCLE THEFTS ARE ON THE RISE FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Motorcycle thefts are up 26%, according to a new NICB report

DES PLAINES, Ill., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It might be a beautiful summer day for a ride, but motorcycle owners should know there is a higher chance of theft as they hit the road. Motorcycles have been increasingly targeted for theft, according to the newly released National Insurance Crime Bureau's (NICB) 2021 Vehicle Type Theft Report.

In 2021, August was the hottest month for motorcycle theft with almost 6,000 cycles swiped.

Despite a 3% decrease from 2020 to 2021, motorcycle thefts are still up 26% overall from 2019. Of the nearly 1 million total vehicles stolen last year, 51,291 of them were motorcycles. August was the hottest month with almost 6,000 cycles swiped.

"We've seen surges in thefts of all types of motor vehicles throughout 2021, and motorcycle thefts are no exception, especially in the summer months," said David Glawe, president and CEO of NICB. "The economy, supply chain issues, and the value of precious metals and vehicle parts has certainly played a consequential role with skyrocketing crime during the year. Motorcycles are expensive and more difficult to secure than other vehicles, making them prime targets for thieves. We continue to urge all riders to take steps to protect their property."

The top 10 motorcycle manufactures most frequently stolen in 2021 accounted for 78% of all stolen motorcycles in 2021. Leading the pack was Honda (10,282), Yamaha (8,185), Kawasaki (5,904), Harley-Davidson (5,811), and Suzuki (4,890). Of those almost 52,000 motorcycles stolen, less than half have been recovered with the NICB study indicating that only 42% were found.

California leads the nation once again with 9,345 stolen rides. Not too far behind is Texas (4,263), Florida (3,698), New York (2,662), and Washington state (1,947).

As thousands of bikers gather in Sturgis and countless other motorcycle owners take advantage of the remaining summer months outdoors, NICB is recommending the following advice to reduce the chances of motorcycle theft:

Use common sense; park in well-lit areas, lock your ignition and remove your keys.

Lock your cycle even when stored in a garage. Consider investing in an alarm system.

Don't store your title in your motorcycle's storage compartment.

Place unique markings on your motorcycle and take photos of them. If your bike is ever stolen, you can use these markings to identify your property.

Don't walk off while leaving it idle as this will make it a prime target for thieves.

Should your vehicle be stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately. NICB data shows that reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

