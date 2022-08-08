DecisionPoint Systems to Report Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on August 11, 2022

Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions will report financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2022, which ended June 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

DecisionPoint's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the DecisionPoint investor relations website (https://www.decisionpt.com/investing-in-decisionpoint/) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time on August 11, 2022. Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call Information:  
Date: August 11, 2022  
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time  
Dial-in Toll Free: 1-888-882-4478  
Dial-in Toll/International: 1-323-794-2590  
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1563737&tp_key=933b447d44

Replay Information:  
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671  
Replay Pin Number: 1185733 
Replay Start: Thursday August 11, 2022, 7:30 PM ET  
Replay Expiry: Thursday August 18, 2022, 11:59 PM ET

About DecisionPoint Systems  
DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Contact 
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA 
Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR 
(346) 396-8696 
Brian@haydenir.com  

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisionpoint-systems-to-report-second-quarter-2022-earnings-on-august-11-2022-301601787.html

SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.