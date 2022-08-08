Guidehouse Announces Consolidation of National Security and Defense Segments and Key Leadership Updates

Updates announced as firm continues to broaden reach and accelerate growth trajectory

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, announced today the consolidation of the firm's National Security and Defense segments, along with several key leadership updates:

Ed Meehan, partner and leader of the firm's Defense segment, will transition to the role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of Guidehouse. Meehan, a seasoned executive spanning both public sector and commercial initiatives, has a long track record in selling and delivering digital transformation programs across a diverse set of clients and industries. Meehan brings extensive experience in sales leadership roles spanning large programs that integrate consulting, digital, and managed services elements to maximize client outcomes and drive growth. He is recognized for defining innovative solutions that accelerate customer objectives in a rapidly changing technology and business environment.

John Saad, partner and leader of the firm's National Security Segment (NSS), will transition to lead the newly formed Defense and National Security Segment. With over 25 years of consulting experience focused on organizational transformation, Saad is a recognized leader in the national security and intelligence community arena having supported a range of law enforcement and national security missions since 9/11. He serves as the Chairman of the Board of directors for the Homeland Security and Defense Business Council and is a board member for the American Red Cross NCR. Additionally, he is a Senior Fellow at the Virginia Tech Hume Center for National Security and Technology and a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS). Saad's strategic leadership and application of cybersecurity solutions to support our nation's security readiness has helped drive Guidehouse's growth and bolster the firm's capabilities by building more channels across the organization to deliver innovative solutions.

David Zito, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), will now lead Guidehouse's global Managed Services horizontal, uniting the firm's Financial Services (FS), Healthcare, and Energy Managed Services offerings under a consolidated leadership structure. With more than 35 years of management consulting experience, Zito is a strategic leader focused on accelerating enterprise-wide growth. He joined Guidehouse via the Navigant acquisition in 2019 where he led their Commercial Healthcare segment. In this new role, he will drive this critical strategic growth initiative around Managed Services serving the FS, Healthcare, Energy, and SLG markets. Bill Jones, Managed Services leader, will be transitioning to a part-time role supporting Zito in this transition.

With these leadership updates, Guidehouse is strategically poised to accelerate the company's growth trajectory while continuing to deliver and expand its world class next-generation consulting offerings.

"These key updates and leadership transitions come at a pivotal point of need in the markets we serve," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse. "We are excited for these dynamic leaders to take on the challenges of their new roles. As we continue to see a huge demand for the multi-disciplinary services Guidehouse offers, the combined management and technology capabilities, and continued growth in managed services offerings, these transitions will enable us to be responsive to client needs and further grow our business."

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Guidehouse