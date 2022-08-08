My Plates Premium Reserve Release!

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Plates unveils the Premium Reserve Collection showcasing 50 exclusive plate messages available for immediate purchase. Most of these plate messages are car-related, including many desirable plate messages like Audi, BMW, Saab, Fiat, and Lotus.

50 highly desirable and exclusive plate messages. (PRNewswire)

All messages featured in this Collection may be purchased immediately for a 5-year term on any My Plates Select eligible background design including the newly-released Classic Silver plate designs.

"This is a great way for Texans to secure a previously reserved message as their Texas plate," said Steve Farrar, CEO/President of My Plates.

The Premium Reserve Collection will be refreshed with exciting, newly available and exclusive plate messages, so Texans are encouraged to check back periodically.

Texans wishing to purchase any of these Premium Reserve messages may do so by visiting www.myplates.com/premiumreserve.

My Plates designs and markets new specialty license plates as a vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at www.MyPlates.com .

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is a dynamic state agency dedicated to customer service, consumer protection and the success of motor vehicle-related industries. For every $1 the agency spends, it returns more than $10 in state revenue. These funds are primarily used to build and maintain the state's roads and bridges. Each year the agency registers approximately 25 million vehicles; regulates vehicle dealers; credentials buses and big trucks for intrastate and interstate commerce; issues oversize and overweight permits; and awards grants to law enforcement agencies to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts. Learn more at www.TxDMV.gov .

