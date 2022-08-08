SVB Securities Expands Technology Equity Trading with the Addition of Amy Champion

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Securities, a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, announced today the addition of Amy Champion to the firm's Equity Trading team as a Senior Managing Director. She will play a key role in the buildout of SVB Securities' technology trading capabilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amy to the team to strengthen our technology trading offerings," said Robert Leerink, Senior Managing Director and Head of Institutional Equities at SVB Securities. "Amy's extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to provide best-in-class services to our clients."

Champion brings over 20 years of experience in technology trading. She joins SVB Securities from Credit Suisse, where she was most recently a Director responsible for all TMT trading within the Cash Equity Trading division. She started her career at UBS as a Nasdaq market maker focused on telecom/telecom equipment.

"This is an exciting time to join SVB Securities, which has established itself as a leader in the technology sector and innovation economy," said Champion. "I am looking forward to collaborating with the team to accelerate our technology trading efforts to achieve exceptional outcomes for clients."

SVB Securities' seasoned Institutional Equities team focuses on healthcare and technology, covers 900 institutions, and provides clients with valuable insights and high-quality trading execution for equity, derivative, and debt securities.

