Bluu Seafood presents first cultivated seafood products in Europe - ready to enter regulatory approval process in Asia, the U.S., the UK, and the EU

Bluu Seafood presents first cultivated seafood products in Europe - ready to enter regulatory approval process in Asia, the U.S., the UK, and the EU

BERLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluu Seafood, leading European Foodtech to produce cultivated fish and seafood, has presented the first market-ready products made from cultivated fish cells. Their fish fingers and fish balls contain cultivated fish cells as the main ingredient and have been enriched with plant proteins to optimize cooking behavior and mouthfeel.

Europe's first market‐ready seafood product grown directly from fish cells: Bluu Seafood’s fish balls are made using trout cells and plant‐based proteins. / © Wim Jansen | Bluu GmbH (PRNewswire)

The products have reached market readiness and will soon enter the regulatory approval process. Bluu Seafood targets initial approval and market launch in Singapore by the end of 2023, as the regulatory process there is already well-defined. The company will also apply for approval in the US, the UK, and the EU.

In addition to fish balls and fish fingers, Bluu Seafood has also developed first prototypes of complex products such as fillets and sashimi. The company's products are made using animal serum-free growth media and are based on proprietary, non-GMO trout and salmon cell lines.

Founder and CEO Dr Sebastian Rakers explained, "With the completion of our first products, we can demonstrate visible and edible results after less than two years of being operational. This officially makes us the first company in Europe to produce cultivated fish. We are now working closely with regulatory authorities to clear the way for market launch and focus on scaling."

Bluu Seafood combines cell and food technology to grow a variety of sustainable, tasty seafood products directly from animal cells without compromising animal welfare and with a significantly smaller environmental footprint than conventional fishing.

Additional images for download: Bluu Seafood Products

About Bluu Seafood

The food technology company Bluu Seafood is the first company in Europe to specialize in the commercial production of cultivated fish. As a pioneer at the intersection of biotechnology and food technology, Bluu Seafood aims to produce healthy, sustainable, and delicious cultivated fish products. The company, based in Berlin and with scientific facilities in Lübeck, was founded in 2020 by Dr Sebastian Rakers and Simon Fabich. In research & development, Bluu Seafood cooperates closely with Fraunhofer Institute for Marine Biotechnology and Cell Technology (EMB; now Fraunhofer IMTE) in Lübeck and has a state-of-the-art R&D environment. More information at www.bluu.bio

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874869/Bluu_Seafood.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874870/Bluu_Seafood_Logo.jpg

Bluu-Seafood Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bluu Seafood