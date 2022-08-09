Cruise Specialists to Hold World Cruise Webinar

World cruise experts giving travelers the inside look at Silversea's 2025 world cruise

SEATTLE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Specialists, an Internova Travel Group company and the leader in world, grand and expedition cruising since 1987, is holding a webinar about Silversea Cruises' 2025 World Cruise aboard the Silver Dawn. All travelers interested in sailing the globe are invited to attend this complimentary webinar:

The Silver Dawn holds only 596 guests and has suite accommodations, making it an intimate, luxurious experience. (PRNewswire)

Wednesday, August 10

11 a.m. PST/2:00 p.m. EST

Register here

As experts in world cruising, Cruise Specialists is working closely with Silversea on their 2025 world cruise. Sailing from Tokyo to New York from January 13-May 29, 2025, this 136-day voyage visits 59 ports of call in 30 countries. This cruise also features 19 ports of call that the Silver Dawn has never visited, and 33 overnights in ports to allow guests to spend more time exploring.

Onboard, guests will experience Silversea's luxury butler service, eight restaurants (six of which are complimentary), suite accommodations, entertainment and included gratuities. The Silver Dawn holds only 596 guests, making it an intimate, luxurious experience.

And by working with Cruise Specialists, world cruisers get personalized assistance with their once-in-a-lifetime vacation, including a bon voyage gala, exclusive shore excursions and 24-7 assistance before, during and after the cruise.

"A world cruise is a true 'bucket list' vacation, and it is important for travelers to work with an expert," said Annie Scrivanich, Senior Vice President of Cruise Specialists. "It is vital that travelers work with travel advisors who have a specialty in this niche to ensure that they are matched with the right voyage. Cruise Specialists is very excited to partner with Silversea on this webinar. With their small ships, focus on luxury and professional, experienced shipboard staff, they are a wonderful option for a world cruise. Cruising the globe on the Silver Dawn will bring memories to last a lifetime, and I encourage anyone who has an interest in a world cruise to come sit down virtually with Cruise Specialists and Silversea."

About Cruise Specialists

Cruise Specialists is an award-winning cruise and tour agency dedicated to arranging the most luxurious land and sea vacations for its clients. Cruise Specialists is a part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, and has been sending clients on memorable world cruises, family reunion cruises, affinity group cruises, honeymoons and unique personal travel experiences since 1987. The agency has been recognized by a number of travel publications, including Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure as one of the top luxury travel agencies. Cruise Specialists is headquartered in Seattle, Wash., with an additional office in Novato, Calif.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 70,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

CONTACT:

Berit Griffin

bgriffin@travelleaders.com

651-442-5173

Cruise Specialists (PRNewsfoto/Cruise Specialists) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cruise Specialists