TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emera Technologies is pleased to announce the addition to its leadership team of Sergio Corbo as Vice President of Product Experience for Emera's BlockEnergy™ microgrid technology, a cost-effective way to offer a distributed energy clean resource that helps utilities increase operability, security, and grid resilience. In this new role, Corbo will be responsible for leading offer lifecycle management, integrating Voice of the Customer in product development, and ensuring supply chain excellence.

Emera Technologies Welcomes Sergio Corbo as VP of Product Experience (PRNewswire)

Emera Technologies adds Sergio Corbo as Vice President of Product Experience for its BlockEnergy™ microgrid technology

"I am delighted to have Sergio as part of our team. His talent, experience, and positive energy, coupled with his passion for innovation in the distributed clean energy space make him a perfect fit," said Rob Bennett, CEO and founder of Emera Technologies.

Throughout his career, Corbo has held product, commercial, and general management leadership roles in global blue-chip technology and services organizations operating through complex channels. He began his career at Ferrari in Formula One, where he was responsible for the aerodynamics studies in the wind tunnel. He then led the formation of the renewable energies business at Schneider, spearheaded the launch of electric vehicle chargers at General Electric, and championed helping customers achieve resilience and sustainability at Veolia.

Corbo also served on the Board of Directors of the Solar Energy Industry Association and dedicated time to shaping Energy Efficiency policies. He was a panel member of the Industrial Energy Efficiency Coalition (IEEC), a unique alliance of industrial controls and automation suppliers, advocating new federal policies that encourage the implementation of energy efficiency strategies to boost sustainability and productivity.

"I feel truly privileged to be part of this world-class team that is bringing an innovative distribution technology to the microgrid space," said Corbo. "Emera's game-changing solution is central to a future with a clean, distributed, resilient, and sustainable grid."

To help young leaders, Corbo dedicated time as an Adjunct Professor of Management in The Jack C. Massey Graduate School of Business at Belmont University, teaching Strategic Management and International Business, with an emphasis on Corporate Strategy, Applied Financial Analysis, and M&A.

Known as a thought leader, he has published numerous articles and papers in multiple languages across the world, as well as a book, "Chasing Customers."

Corbo holds a Doctor Degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from the Universita' di Firenze in Italy and Strathclyde University in Glasgow, UK, and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

For more information, contact:

Jeanie Chmelir

jeanie.chmelir@emeratechnologies.com

727-667-1812

Emera Technologies Welcomes Sergio Corbo as VP of Product Experience (PRNewswire)

Sergio Corbo will serve as Vice President of Product Experience for Emera’s BlockEnergy™ microgrid technology (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emera Technologies