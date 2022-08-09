Walker & Dunlop Grows Capital Markets Team with Experienced New Hire

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its Capital Markets team with the addition of senior vice president, James Shiles in the New York office. In his new role, Mr. Shiles will be responsible for managing, aligning, and growing Walker & Dunlop's Capital Markets production efforts by establishing and executing strategic priorities, the flow of information, and effective decision making. In conjunction with Susan Mello, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets, Mr. Shiles will plan and direct key administrative, financial, and operational activities.

"We are thrilled to welcome James to our team," commented Ms. Mello. "His experience managing financial and operational performance will be integral to continuing to grow the scale and scope of our Capital Markets platform."

"Joining Walker & Dunlop was a natural next step for me," commented Mr. Shiles. "I look forward to using my experience in growing business units and associated revenue and applying it to support the growth of Walker & Dunlop's business."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Shiles worked at Guggenheim Partners where he helped build and run a full-service commercial real estate lending platform. Before Guggenheim, he worked at Morgan Stanley, Bear Stearns and Ernst & Young.

Mr. Shiles earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting/Finance from Long Island University and has taken post graduate Real Estate Finance classes at New York University.

Walker & Dunlop's Capital Markers team has deep relationships with more than 350 capital sources across the country including banks, life insurance companies, finance companies/alternative lending sources and commercial mortgage-based securities (CMBS) conduits. In 2021, the Capital Markets team sourced over 1,300 loans totaling nearly $30 billion from non-GSA capital providers. This vast experience has made them a top adviser on all asset classes for many of the industry's top developers, owners and operators. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's diverse financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content:

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.