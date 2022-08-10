SALT New York to Feature Top CEOs, Institutional and Asset Management Executives at Flagship September Event

SALT New York to Feature Top CEOs, Institutional and Asset Management Executives at Flagship September Event

Premier LP-GP networking to be featured alongside robust agenda of keynotes and panels focused on alternative investments, fintech and venture investing

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, today announced its preliminary speaker list and agenda ahead of its upcoming SALT New York conference, taking place this September 12-14 at the Javits Center Expansion in New York City.

Source: SALT (PRNewswire)

SALT's flagship event will convene over 2,500 investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers and industry leaders for three days of content revolving around the themes of alternative investments, global macro, fintech, digital assets, venture investing and disruptive technologies. This year's conference will be an iConnections members-only event and have dedicated time on Tuesday and Wednesday for GP/LP meetings.

The full preliminary agenda and speaker list can be found here. Speaker highlights include:

Todd Boehly , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eldridge

Soraya Chabarek , Co-CEO of CQS

Edwin Conway , Senior Managing Director at BlackRock and Global Head of BlackRock Alternative Investors

Bruce Flatt , Chief Executive Officer at Brookfield Asset Management

Vanessa Grellet , Managing Partner at Aglaé Ventures

Robyn Grew , Head of ESG at Man Group

Sir Michael Hintze , Founder, Group Executive Chairman and Senior Investment Officer of CQS

Vinod Khosla , Founder of Khosla Ventures

Greg Jensen , Co-Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investment Engine at Bridgewater

Hartley Rogers, Chairman of Hamilton Lane

Balaji Srinivasan , Technologist and serial entrepreneur

Margaret Vo Schaus , Chief Financial Officer at NASA

More information on the conference, including registration information and FAQs, can be found here. For media attendance and media partnership inquiries, please contact pro-SALT@prosek.com.

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci and SkyBridge Capital. Its mission is to empower big ideas by connecting people and capital. SALT's flagship events bring together the world's foremost investors, creators and thinkers for high-level collaboration and networking. First airing in May 2020, SALT Talks is a digital media series featuring conversations with leading entrepreneurs. For more information please visit https://www.salt.org/ and follow SALT's Twitter and LinkedIn for content and updates.

Media Contacts

Prosek Partners, on behalf of SALT

pro-salt@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SALT