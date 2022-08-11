CDBIO (MCD) Gets Listed On XT.com With USDT Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , the world's first socially infused digital asset trading platform, has listed the MCD token, the native currency of the CDBIO protocol. The listing has officially gone live to encourage traders to be active in trading the token against USDT.

The MCD/USDT is available for trading in the platform's Main Zone (MEMEs). To keep its momentum going, XT.com will continue to unveil more and more innovative crypto listings for traders like never before. The platform traders can go ahead and trade, send, receive, and hold the MCD.

MCD is a utility token of CDBIO, a molecular medical and healthcare services platform powered by blockchain. The CDBIO solves real-world healthcare inefficiencies. It consists of platforms that have the capability to safely collect, analyze, share, trade, and manage patients' sensitive healthcare databases with trust. Furthermore, CDBIO provides more than just basic medical and health assistance; instead, it offers a variety of medical and healthcare services using data.

Moreover, with MCD/USDT trading, the token is heading towards a bright and active future. Its awareness and adoption are expected to see a swift uptrend in the market. The exchange encourages participants who have not yet traded the token to deposit their crypto holdings to do so. Anyone who participates in trading the token is entitled to make withdrawals at any time.

Jonathan Shih, the Head of MEA (Middle East & Africa) at XT.com, said, "After listing the CBDIO (MCD) token on our platform, we are dedicated to working mutually with CBDIO and aiding in building the world's revolutionary blockchain medical ecosystem that combines the scientific knowledge of world-class molecular physics and electrochemistry scholars."

About CDBIO (MCD)

CDBIO is a molecular medical and healthcare services platform powered by blockchain. CDBIO believes that blockchain technology use cases are beyond the limit in the crypto space. As a result, the company has pioneered its Mainnet Consortium blockchain, which includes universities, research institutes, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies to improve the healthcare status of its users.

The platform's fundamental currency, MCD, is used to pay for transactions on the CDBIO blockchain. To deliver sustainable excellence in healthcare in the real world, the CDBIO Mainnet Consortium blockchain has included insurance companies and consumer goods companies. It has expanded its services by forming a strategic partnership with various healthcare firms that provide qualitative research and development services for patients.

Website: https://www.cdbio.global/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CDBIOofficial

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

