MORE THAN TWO-THIRDS OF UNIVERSITIES SEE GROWTH OF PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS ON CAMPUS

A new national survey released by education conference P3•EDU and 'The Chronicle of Higher Education' shows that higher ed leaders are leveraging partnerships to innovate in a post-pandemic society.

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P3•EDU, an event hosted by University of Colorado Denver, today released the results of a new survey, finding that more than two-thirds of university leaders see public-private partnerships growing on their campus.

The nationwide survey, conducted by P3•EDU and The Chronicle of Higher Education, polled nearly 350 university leaders and found the following:

71% see public-private partnerships growing on their campus, with just 2% seeing partnerships declining.

The leading categories of interest for partnerships include mental health/telehealth services, campus infrastructure development, and growing online programs.

The leading reasons to explore partnerships include unique competencies, speed of execution, and availability of capital.

Concerns about partnerships include cost, control, and mission alignment.

"As higher education comes out of the pandemic, it's critical that universities explore and embrace new models for innovation and impact, including partnership opportunities," said Michelle Marks, Chancellor of University of Colorado Denver and host of P3•EDU. "Not only is demand for partnerships growing, but the range of partnership categories also continues to expand in both administrative and academic areas, opening new doors for the ways we benefit our communities and serve our students."

Complete survey results can be found here:

The survey was conducted ahead of the national P3•EDU Conference to be held September 28-30 on the University of Colorado Denver campus. The conference brings together preeminent leaders from universities and business to network and share best practices around public-private partnerships in higher education.

