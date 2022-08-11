World Bicycle Relief Athlete Sponsored By The Intelligence Exchange

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intelligence Exchange (TIEx), a leading AI company based in Evanston IL, is happy to announce the sponsorship of a World Bicycle Relief (WRB, Chicago IL) cyclist, Christopher McNally in his quest to raise funds for twenty (20) WBR Buffalo Bikes delivered to remote African and Columbian villages in need of access to mobility for education and healthcare needs. "TIEx is thrilled to be helping such a worthy and sustainable cause, and flex TIEx's ability to connect & mine disparate sources for meaningful insights. We've tasked our scientists to answer once and for all some age-old cycling theories along Chris's 1,000 mile self-supported ride around Lake Michigan."- TIEx Chief Exchange Officer, Adam Davidson.

WBR founder Leah Missbach Day added, "Similar to the way of TIEx, when accelerating revenue in the form of donations to World Bicycle Relief, access to education, healthcare and economic opportunity is fulfilled and optimized for those living in developing regions around the globe. Thank you TIEx for supporting Chris and his ride around the lake to raise funds & awareness!" Chris added, "Riding around Lake Michigan has been a long time goal. And one silver lining of the Pandemic was open roads with less car traffic and more training miles. With life getting back to normal and car traffic coming back, this got me thinking that now is the time, and WBR is the cause. TIEx is a very welcome partner and we hope to share some fun insights from their solutions team using my data!" More can be learned at https://worldbicyclerelief.org/ https://intelligenceexchange.ai/ and https://www.powerofbicycles.org/fundraisers/christophermcnally/power-of-bicycles-us

