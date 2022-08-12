Gaming Innovation Group signs platform deal with casino operator Kings Media in Ontario

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed an agreement with new strategic partner Kings Media Ltd, best known for operating the 'King Billy' casino brand across .com markets, marking its arrival into the newly regulated Ontario province in Canada.

The deal will see GiG provide its award winning platform and represents a continued strengthening of a targeted strategy to leverage GiG's extensive experience in fast growing, complex regulated jurisdictions. The partnership is also notable as Kings Media's first venture into North American markets, affirming GiG's assertion that its platform and solutions are perfectly suited for similar online challengers keen to access and expand into regulated regions.

The agreement has been signed for an initial three-year period with the opportunity to be further renewed. It is expected that, with decades of operational experience, the team from Kings Media will be able to call on their significant understanding within the Casino industry, helping to successfully launch and power the brand towards growth in Ontario.

The Canadian province of Ontario opened for iGaming as recently as April 2022 and is expected to grow to €2bn in gross gaming revenue (GGR) over the next three years, according to H2 Gambling Data. This will be the second deal in Ontario for GiG, with an existing customer expected to launch this quarter, with King Media expected to go live in H1 2023.

Volodymyr Harkusha, CEO of Kings Media Ltd, said: "In our quest to expand to the exponentially competitive Ontario market, we were looking for an industry-leading, future-ready partner. GiG fit the bill perfectly, not only by ticking and double-ticking all the boxes, but also by impressing us with their clear vision and dedication to the project. We are looking forward to working together with GiG on the mutual challenges ahead and we are certain that this collaboration will enable us to gain a significant foothold in the Ontario market."

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: "I am particularly delighted to partner with Kings Media, a prominent online casino operator and brand with a great deal of experience, who share our values around personalisation, responsible gaming and the importance of regulated markets. We see great potential in Ontario, particularly when we can harness the operational experience of operators like Kings Media. We look forward to working closer with the team to maximise potential through a successful launch into the market, and anticipate this to become a successful client for GiG."

Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

About Kings Media

Kings Media is the parent company of King Billy Casino, one of the fastest growing and most awarded online operators in the world. King Billy, launched in 2017, has had more than 20 awards and distinctions in its 5-year history, including AskGamblers Best New Casino, AskGamblers Best Casino, iGB Awards Best Affiliate Program and several short-lists for its customer services and marketing campaigns. The casino, which is available in 4 languages (English, French, German and Japanese), has created a superb user experience around the myth of King Billy and his Kingdom and treats all its players with the respect and attention they deserve. King Billy's motto: "Play Long & Prosper!".

