Hoth Therapeutics Announces Pipeline Presentation at the 2022 Sidoti Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced today announced the company will be presenting at the Sidoti Investor Conference taking place on August 17-18, 2022.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.
Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to develop innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create  breakthroughs  and  diversify  treatment  options.  To  learn  more,  please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

Investor Contact:
LR Advisors LLC
Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com
www.hoththerapeutics.com
Phone: (678) 570-6791

