Ernst & Young LLP announces the signing of an agreement for Cambria Solutions to join EY US, augmenting EY US health and human services, transportation capabilities for state and local government

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP ( EY US ) announced today that Cambria Solutions (Cambria) will be joining the EY US organization, which will continue to grow EY US capabilities in serving state and local governments with innovative capabilities in technology and transformation services. The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions.

A California-based information technology and management firm, Cambria provides program and project management services, business process modernization, agile transformation, technology systems implementation, and human-centered design focus with deep sector capabilities in state and local governments. Cambria also brings experience in complex Medicaid and public health/human services programs, as well as transportation and toll systems.

"Among state and local government agencies, Cambria has a stellar reputation for their deep knowledge of health and human services, transportation, and government modernization services," said Gerry Dixon, EY US Government and Public Sector Managing Partner. "It's the blend of strong capabilities with a unique 'human' focus that, together with EY capabilities, will help our government clients' solve their complex problems."

Cambria specializes in transformation and innovation consulting that help enable government entities to improve services and client outcomes through people-focused technology and business processes solutions. Enabled by their innovation lab, Kappy, Cambria delivers novel solutions to some of governments' hardest problems. Kappy will be added to the EY wavespaceTM network.

"Cambria helps our clients' transformation and innovation projects succeed with our HumanGenuity® approach – ingenuity with a human touch," says Suzanne Vitale, President, Cambria Solutions. "We're excited to join EY, an organization that shares our values and our commitment to helping governments transform and excel." CEO and Founder Robert Rodriguez added "We believe the career opportunities for our people, and the EY company culture, are the best fit for our people."

This week both teams will be at the Medicaid Enterprise Systems Community event (MESC 2022), a national conference and community for state, federal and private sector individuals to exchange ideas related to Medicaid systems and health policy affected by those systems. Come meet the EY and Cambria teams at booths 300 and 309, respectively.

To learn more about the EY US Government and Public Sector practice, visit https://www.ey.com/en_us/government-public-sector.

