InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Tool (CCT-4714)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've had to clamp down piping hoses, vents that you can't access from the side. I invented the FORWARD E-Z CLAMPS to avoid pinched or bruised knuckles caused by frustrating efforts with a screwdriver within a crowded or cramped location." said the inventor from Greenville, OH "This would provide much easier access for tightening or loosening the hose as compared to traditional hose clamps, thereby saving considerable time and effort."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

Invention would greatly simplify clamp installation, particularly when space is very limited for operating a screwdriver or nut driver. It would help to avoid pinched or bruised knuckles caused by frustrating efforts with a screwdriver within a crowded or cramped location. Could reduce labor time for professional mechanics, HVAC installers, and plumbers, thereby saving money.

The original design was submitted to the Ohio sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4714, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp