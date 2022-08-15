InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Caps for Underground Piping (CNC-816)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product to ensure that an underground flexible drainage pipe remains free and clear of any debris that would reduce water flow or clog the piping," said an inventor, from High Point, N.C., "so I invented the PROTECTOR PIPE CAP PRO. My design would aid in the prevention of water from accumulating and affecting a structure's foundation."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention prevents debris buildup within underground flexible corrugated drainage tubing. In doing so, it helps to prevent flooded foundations due to clogged drainage piping. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and functional design that is easy to attach so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-816, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp