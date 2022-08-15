Rancho de los Caballeros Celebrates Milestone 75th Anniversary Season With the Ultimate Family Reunion Giveaway

Offering one deserving family a week-long, all expenses paid, deluxe dude ranch vacation with all the fixin's for up to ten people

WICKENBURG, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 75th anniversary season, the family-owned-and-operated luxury resort & golf club, Rancho de los Caballeros is inviting families all across the country to join them in celebration with a chance to win the "Ultimate Family Reunion at the Ranch"­ – a full week of "Horses, Hats & Hospitality" for up to 10 people; a prize package valued at more than $67,000.

Winners of this ultimate family reunion will enjoy all the traditional riding, roping, and wrangling activities you expect to find in "The Dude Ranch Capital of the World" along with championship golf, a refreshing day spa, cozy casita accommodations, fine dining, friendly western hospitality, and the luxury resort atmosphere this ranch has been known for, for generations.

"The last few years many relatives were unable to travel, get together, or see each other face to face," said Sandy Cutler, President of Rancho de los Caballeros, "we want to bring families back together. Our ranch has always been a place where generations of families gather year-after-year to enjoy the great outdoors. We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this tradition, and our 75th year together than by offering one lucky family the ultimate dream getaway to join us!"

In fact, 75% of families visiting the ranch are returning guests, drawn to the casual, friendly atmosphere and long-standing traditions like old-fashioned chuck-wagon dinners and camp-fire cookouts under the stars. Even the newest owners of the ranch, who acquired the property in 2021, are a trio of families who have been multigenerational guests of the ranch for decades.

Founded in 1948 in the spirit of the Spanish caballeros, (the "gentlemen on horseback"), Rancho de los Caballeros spans 18,000 sprawling acres across the High Sonoran Desert, just 75-minutes northwest of Phoenix, AZ. This includes over 13,000 horse-rideable acres, endless hiking and biking trails, a championship caliber 18-hole golf course, a western saloon, a fine dining restaurant and casual grill, horse and cattle corals, tennis and pickleball courts, a kids club, heated pool, luxury day spa with an outdoor labyrinth, trap, skeet and sporting clay shooting, archery, axe-throwing, and upscale southwest-style lodging, all with unparalleled desert views.

To win the Rancho de Los Caballeros 75th Anniversary Ultimate Family Reunion at the Ranch, contestants must submit a video application via TikTok, Instagram or Facebook (using the required hashtags listed in the rules) between August 15, 2022, (9:00am EST) and September 15, 2022, (11:59 PM EST). Three finalists will be selected for a final round of competition, culminating with the selection of a winning family on September 30, 2022 and an official announcement soon thereafter.

Video entries should explain why the applicant's family (or any group of 10 friends they love like family) deserves to win the "Ultimate Family Reunion at the Ranch", what's kept them apart, or what it would mean for them to all be together again. An extra tip of the hat will be given for creative western and horse-related themes, music, and costumes. For more information and full contest rules and conditions, visit www.ranchodeloscaballeros.com/reunion

The winner of Rancho de Los Caballeros' 75th Anniversary Ultimate Family Reunion at the Ranch contest will receive the following prize package, (subject to terms, conditions, and blackout dates as noted at www.ranchodeloscaballeros.com/reunion).

All activities are for up to 10 people, with times as noted.

$7500.00 Cash Prize to use toward travel to the ranch, or for any other purpose

7 nights in the resort's newly renovated Maricopa Suite (includes 4 separate connected suites that sleep up to 10 people)

Championship Golf at Los Caballeros Golf Club for 3 days

Horseback Riding on trails surrounding the Ranch for 3 days

Spa Services for 1 day

Archery

Skeet, Trap and Sporting Clay Shooting

Ax Throwing Contest

Corral cattle in a Team Penning competition

Savor the Chef's Table —Wine Dinner

Ranch Exclusive Barbecue Cookout under the starlit sky

Daily Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Gourmet dinner in the Private Dining Room

All taxes and gratuities are included

Total Cash Value: $67,500 USD

Rancho de los Caballeros re-opens for their 2022-23 season on October 1, 2022, and the resort remains open for booking between October 1st-May 31st each year. For more information, visit www.ranchodeloscaballeros.com.

Rancho de los Caballeros is a historic guest ranch and resort tucked away on 18,000 acres of spectacular Sonoran Desert, just north of Phoenix, AZ. The resort offers authentic western activities, championship golf, a refreshing spa, private casita rooms, and fine dining in a luxury resort atmosphere.

Located in an area known as "The Dude Ranch Capital of the World," Rancho de los Caballeros was founded in 1948 as a family owned and operated ranch resort. Following the true spirit of the Spanish caballeros ("gentlemen on horseback"), the ranch is beloved for its traditions, hospitality and Southwestern setting, leading guests and their families to return every year, staying in one of the ranch's 67 casita rooms or 12 suites.

Surrounded by the Sonoran Desert's hiking trails and beautiful blooming cacti, this ranch resort has everything a guest might want for a dream holiday in Arizona. The ranch features a dizzying array of horse-related activities for riders of all levels, with experts ready to help guests hone their riding skills while enjoying a scenic trail ride. They may also enjoy an acclaimed 18-hole golf course, a heated pool, a luxury day spa, tennis and pickleball courts, trap, skeet and sporting clay shooting, archery and more.

