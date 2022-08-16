Education reEnvisioned BOCES (CO) Selects Synergy Student Information System

"Fiscally responsible" solution will provide comprehensive functionality and flexibility for member districts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems announced today that Education reEnvisioned BOCES has selected the company's industry-leading Synergy® Student Information System (SIS) for its own student data management needs as well as those of its member schools. The BOCES represents 12 schools serving 5,000 students.

Education reEnvisioned offers choice to Colorado families, authorizing and overseeing brick-and-mortar schools, online schools, and homeschool enrichment programs. The BOCES is driven by a belief in the importance of providing varied options to meet the diverse and unique needs of children and is the largest authorizer of online schools in the state. Member schools include multi-district online schools, brick-and-mortar schools, microschools, and homeschool enrichment programs that include areas such as music, art, and canyoneering.

Synergy SIS provides schools and districts with powerful tools for streamlining and automating processes, exceptional data access and reporting capabilities, extensive customization options, and best-in-class data security. The built-in TeacherVUE® Portal With Gradebook gives teachers a single place to access attendance and seating charts, a 360° profile of every student, assignments and grading, and built-in data analysis tools that facilitate tracking student progress, differentiating instruction, and responding quickly to students who require extra support. The gradebook integrates with in-demand classroom tools such as Google for Education™ apps – including Google Classroom™ – and over 400 LTI learning apps. The ParentVUE® and StudentVUE® portals give parents and students unprecedented web and mobile access to grades, assignments, and communication with teachers.

Education reEnvisioned leadership began looking for a SIS after rapidly increasing enrollment challenged the cooperative's manual state reporting process.

"We needed a system that would enable us to seamlessly meet Colorado state reporting requirements," said Dan Snowberger, Director of Education Operations at Education reEnvisioned, "but we also have 12 schools with very different needs that will be using Synergy for student data management. We're not an organization that feels like everyone has to do exactly the same thing, so the platform's flexibility was key for us. We needed a solution that was fiscally responsible as well, and Synergy was affordable. Plus, Edupoint has an amazing team, which was a major factor in helping us decide."

As part of the seamless Synergy Education Platform ecosystem, Synergy SIS enables schools and districts to easily extend functionality to include online registration, MTSS, assessment, analytics, learning management, and special education management in a single platform that also features a unique suite of native, role-based mobile apps.

"With Synergy SIS, Education reEnvisioned BOCES is getting an extremely powerful and flexible student data management solution designed to support everyday needs and navigate both anticipated and unanticipated changes in the education landscape," said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO at Edupoint. "We're pleased to welcome the BOCES to the Synergy family and look forward to working together to support the diverse needs of Colorado students."

About Edupoint Educational Systems

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work. Synergy is unique among student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 22 states. https://www.edupoint.com/

IMAGE: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0816-s2p-edupoint-sis-300dpi.jpg

CAPTION: Synergy Student Information System

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:

SOURCE Edupoint Educational Systems