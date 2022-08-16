Global Cord Blood Corporation Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) ("GCBC" or the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing, and stem cell storage services, today announced that the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filed Form 20-F includes audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov and also be found at the Investor Relations section of GCBC's website at http://ir.globalcordbloodcorp.com.

