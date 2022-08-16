Green Giant® Introduces Three New Lines of Innovation to Freezer Aisles, Including Brand's First-Ever Zucchini-Based Tots

Green Giant® Restaurant Style Sides, Green Giant® Zucchini Tots and Green Giant® Veggie Spiral Skillets Offer Families Exciting New Ways to Cook With Veggies

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant ®, the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, announced today the introduction of three new category innovations: Green Giant® Restaurant Style sides, Green Giant® Zucchini Tots and Green Giant® Veggie Spiral Skillets to its growing portfolio of frozen sides and meals. All three lines of new releases will begin to appear in the freezer aisle of select grocers nationwide this month.

Green Giant® Restaurant Style sides, are vegetable-based side dishes inspired by some of America’s favorite restaurants. (PRNewswire)

"The continued success of our Veggie Swap-Ins® line proves that consumers are always looking for creative new ways to cook and eat their vegetables," said Kristen Thompson, President of Frozen & Vegetables and Senior Vice President of B&G Foods. "We developed our latest innovations in partnership with highly trained chefs to help make cooking delicious, restaurant-quality veggie-based meals and sides at home more convenient – and flavorful – than ever."

The cornerstone release, Green Giant® Restaurant Style sides, are vegetable-based side dishes inspired by some of America's favorite restaurants. The hearty cuts of premium vegetables include savory sauces and come ready-to-sauté directly in a skillet or pan – providing an unparalleled restaurant-like experience right at home. The four bold and savory varieties include: Cauliflower & Fire Roasted Onions with Garlic Butter, Honey Glazed Carrots with Sage Butter, Garlic Parmesan Green Beans, and Teriyaki Cauliflower & Broccoli.

Green Giant® Zucchini Tots mark the brand's first zucchini-based tots available at market. Loaded with zucchini as the first ingredient, these versatile tots, available in Parmesan Cheese, Sour Cream & Onion, and Pizza varieties, can be enjoyed as a side dish, snack, or appetizer, and are perfect for use in air fryers.

To round out its new releases, Green Giant® is expanding its popular Green Giant Veggie Spirals® line with the introduction of Green Giant® Veggie Spiral Skillets. Chef-made sauces combine with zucchini veggie spirals and crisp vegetables to create this perfect side dish or meal starter that cooks in the skillet, or microwave, in minutes. Three varieties, Marinara, Teriyaki, and Garlic Basil, offer a new, flavorful spin on this classic favorite.

For more information about the Green Giant® brand, including Green Giant® Restaurant Style sides, Green Giant® Zucchini Tots, and Green Giant® Veggie Spiral Skillets, please visit www.greengiant.com .

About Green Giant®:

Green Giant® has been helping families find new ways to enjoy vegetables picked at the peak of perfection® for over 100 years. Through the years, the iconic Green Giant brand has introduced innovative products and become synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families. Most recently, the Green Giant brand's launch of its convenient and award-winning Veggie Swap-Ins® line, which includes Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots®, Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower and Green Giant Veggie Spirals®, has reinvigorated the frozen vegetable category.

For more information, recipes and videos of the latest product introductions from the Green Giant brand, visit GreenGiant.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Marcellari

lisa@gilliansmallpr.com

Gillian Small PR

201.526.4977

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Green Giant